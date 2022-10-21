Joe Biden Keeps Getting Lost On Stage And We Examine Why. The Answer Is Shocking

Another pesky stage fooled Joe Biden this week. This time, the culprit was in Pittsburgh, where the President attended a rally Thursday afternoon.

At the end of what I’m sure was an amazing, coherent, thought-provoking speech, Biden turned around to exit stage-left, but looked more lost than when I was forced to spend nine days in Massachusetts earlier this month.

How is it possible that Joe Biden never knows how to leave the stage? Every speech. He’s always lost if there isn’t someone to immediately grab his elbow and lead him. pic.twitter.com/VnqVkEMoeE — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 20, 2022

Joe Biden fooled by stage in Pittsburgh

That damn stage! Fooled him AGAIN.

It’s time to address the elephant in the room here …

Why can’t Joe Biden navigate a stage? I honestly don’t understand. I am by no means a Joe Biden fan – just look at my bio at the bottom of this page – but I thought he could at least figure out a flat surface with pretty obvious exit points.

Joe Biden keeps getting lost on stage and it’s time to examine why.

I guess that’s on me, so my bad.

Obviously, this isn’t the first time Biden’s treated a stage like a Rubik’s Cube. Hell, he’s done it at least two other times … in the past month!

Let’s roll tape!

After his speech Joe Biden gets lost on the stage. He criticized that Pakistan is one of the "most dangerous" nations which has "nuclear weapons without any cohesion."



Himself he's incoherent 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/IW0NQVmY5z — JB (@badnocs) October 16, 2022

For the love of God, can we please do a five minute walkthrough before these events? Anyone ever think to maybe rehearse this thing before jumping right in?

I know, I know – practicing how to … walk … seems a bit much, but let me ask you this: would you let your 80-year-old grandpa walk by himself?

Didn’t think so!

Biden and John Fetterman are the perfect match

The good news is, Biden also stopped by a sandwich shop in Pittsburgh once he figured out the maze-stage, and promptly looked confused when asked by a reporter why more candidates don’t want to be seen in public with him?

“What are you talking about?” he finally responded after getting impressively close to the person’s face.

Joe Biden loves a good closeup.

All in all, another big day of doings for the President, who started it all by campaigning for John Fetterman.

I guarantee you there’s a stage out there that could fool him, too.

Oh yeah, the original question! Why does Joe Biden keep getting lost on a stage?

He’s old. It’s because he’s literally turning 80 next month and old people can’t figure out simple things.

That’s why my grandparents still get the newspaper, have a landline that’s mounted to the wall with a cord that can reach the moon, and watch 12 DVDs a day because they can’t figure out the cable.

There’s your answer.

What a time to be alive.