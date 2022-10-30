Joe Biden Forgets How Many States There Are

At times it feels like an exaggeration to say that Joe Biden’s severe mental decline causes him to make mistakes literally every single day.

But with more opportunities to speak thanks to the upcoming midterm elections, Biden has more opportunities for his trademark gaffes and mental lapses.

Just a few days ago, Biden brought up his brief college football career, which would have been fine if he didn’t blatantly lie about why it ended:

That came on the heels of another bewildering incident, where he apologized to no one after a speech and then engaged in bizarre, inappropriately intimate physical contact with attendees.

This time though, Biden reached a new low.

The literal president of the United States forgot how many states there are in the United States.

Joe Biden just said there are 54 states. pic.twitter.com/UUsJF2iRjX — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 29, 2022

To be fair to Biden, maybe he was following the precedent of his former boss, Barack Obama who once referred to the 57 US states.

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 04: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he welcomes Team USA during an event at the South Lawn of the White House May 4, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted Team USA to celebrate their participation and success in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games and Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

It’s hard to believe that the country has over two years more of the Biden presidency to get through.

It is not an exaggeration to say that he embarrasses the office every day, whether through his attempts to force through illegal policies like vaccine mandates, or his severely limited mental faculties.

Thankfully in just a few weeks the composition of congress should change, hopefully limiting how much damage he can do going forward.