Joe Biden Asks For Congresswoman Who Died In Car Wreck Last Month

It wouldn’t be a day that ends in y without Joe Biden showing yet again that his mental faculties have eroded to an extremely concerning degree.

Just the other day, he made a bizarre reference to apparently interacting with a 12-year old girl while being a 30-year old man:

Then, while the apparently controversial Atlanta Braves were at the White House to celebrate their 2021 World Series title, he paused during the photo session to ask for “everyone under 15” to join in.

On Wednesday, Biden was at it again, this time during a speech at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.

The man who received the most votes in history, asked for Representative Jackie Walorski, an Indiana Republican who tragically died in a car accident several months ago:

"Jackie, where's Jackie?," Joe Biden says about Rep. Jackie Walorski who died in a car accident a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/khdiesmEsx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2022

After asking for her, Biden makes it even worse by mumbling something along the lines of “she was supposed to be here.”

Just a few weeks ago, Biden also signed a bill naming a VA hospital after Walorski. That makes this gaffe even more remarkable.

Complete Embarrassment

How is this accepted or tolerated by the American people?

It’s become an almost daily occurrence to see Biden make embarrassing mistakes; whether it’s stumbling over words, forgetting where he is or where he’s supposed to go, misremembering, or making bizarre references to children.

The media deservers a tremendous amount of blame in allowing the Biden Administration to get away with this concerning behavior.

They covered up his obvious mental deterioration during the lead up to the election, and have done everything in their power to shield him from consequences afterwards.

Fake “fact checks,” ignoring gaffes, or excusing his confusion through hilariously partisan and desperate explanations have allowed this embarrassment to continue.

Asking after a deceased representative is bad enough. It’s even worse when just a few weeks ago, he specifically signed a bill with her name on it.

This is an elderly man, with clearly diminished mental capabilities, who’s leading the country through an extremely dangerous time, considering the escalation of rhetoric regarding Russia.

While his rapidly approaching senility has deservedly been the target of jokes, it’s also scary that the most powerful person in the world often has no idea what’s happening.

Welcome to the Joe Biden experience.