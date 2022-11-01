Student Stabbed Multiple Times at New York High School While Other Students Record, Watch

A high school student was attacked and stubbed multiple times in a disturbing, violent incident at a school in Utica, New York.

Unsurprisingly, the encounter was captured on video and shared on social media. The victim, who is Asian, is seen walking down a hallway while the attacker, who is Black, chases him down.

The victim fights back after the attacker can clearly be seen using a knife to stab, or attempt to stab his classmate.

Today at Proctor High School in Utica, NY. Student stabbed multiple times by a classmate. pic.twitter.com/r5qP4gTE3t — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 1, 2022

One of the more concerning aspects of this incident is the number of students who observed or recorded it without intervening or attempting to help.

How did no one jump in at any point to try and stop this from happening?

The attack goes on for a substantial amount of time before a teacher rushes in to grab the knife and stop the fight.

Once again, attacks such as these are part of a broader trend of lawlessness across the country. As a result, crime rates have risen dramatically. Businesses are also being forced into reconsidering their locations.

READ: PHILLY IS SUCH A TRAINWRECK THAT WAWA MAY BE LEAVING

A student at Proctor High School in Utica, New York, chases down another student before attacking and stabbing the student in the blue sweatshirt.

Student Attack Represents New York Crime

Especially in New York, crime has become an increasingly important issue for locals.

While the left, such as Governor Kathy Hochul deny that a problem exists, voters are dealing with the fallout of their policies.

The breakdown of safety in New York has helped propel Republican Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin to surprising poll results.

OutKick founder Clay Travis pointed out that voter frustrations could help carry Zeldin to Albany:

Is the red wave turning into a red tsunami? https://t.co/qietBUvUwt — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 1, 2022

If Zeldin does win, he would be just the second Republican governor since 1975 and the first since 2007.

Crime as well as the general lawlessness exemplified in this video are a major reason why he has a substantial chance at pulling the upset.

It will also be fascinating to see if the media chooses to cover this in any meaningful way. Often, their interest in a story revolves entirely around the race or ethnicity of the attacker and the victim.

The media chooses to focus on their preferred narratives, and this incident doesn’t fit neatly into their preconceived beliefs.

Welcome to 2022 New York.