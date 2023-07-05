Videos by OutKick

James Madison will play college football at the University of Missouri. No, not that James Madison.

James Madison II, who has no direct ties to the fourth president of the United States, will play for the Tigers beginning not this fall, but next. The four-star wide receiver in the Class of 2024 committed on Tuesday, which was no coincidence.

Currently residing Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Madison committed to Mizzou over 30 other offers from the likes of Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M. He stands 6-foot-3, 190 pounds and boasts a ridiculous 6-foot-8 wingspan.

His long stride helps him burn defensive backs up the field, while his impressive body control allows him to make difficult catches look easy. He will be a huge part of the Tigers’ offense as soon as he gets to campus, having proven to be a mismatch on the inside.

Eli Drinkwitz had teased the commitment early on Tuesday morning. The fourth-year head coach later followed-up by smoking a fat cigar to celebrate the official announcement and America’s birthday.

As did James Madison the first. No, still not that James Madison.

James Madison, not the president, knew what he was doing!

Madison II’s commitment falling on Independence Day was intentional and played-up his name to the fullest extent— as he should. The commitment video included a presidential theme that couldn’t have been cooler. Shoutout to the video team in Columbia, assuming that they put it together.

Nicholas Rodriguez, a three-star linebacker, and Justin Bodford, a three-star defensive lineman, are teammates of Madison at St. Thomas Aquinas. They are also committed to Missouri.

Bodford and Rodriguez will serve as the Secretary of Defense and Secretary of the Interior on Madison’s ‘Prezidential Cabinet.’

Madison and his father have dealt with presidential jokes throughout their entire lives, so why not play into the name? It led to one of the cooler commitments in recent history— on the 4th of July, no less!