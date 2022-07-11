Ja Morant Says He Would’ve ‘Cooked’ Michael Jordan, Also Calls Out Lionel Messi

Ja Morant is an extremely confident guy, and he has every right to be.

The Memphis Grizzlies star was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2020 and was both an All-Star and the NBA’s Most Improved Player last season. Morant also helped lead the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the league last season officially sending a message to the rest of the league that both himself and Memphis, are here.

It’s also pretty tough not to be confident when you sign a five-year extension worth up to $231 million as a 22-year-old, which Morant did just last week.

So, when Michael Jordan’s name came up in a recent interview it shouldn’t be all that surprising to hear Morant say he would’ve “cooked” him.

“I would’ve cooked him too,” Morant said after Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks pointed out he was being quiet about MJ. “Nobody got more confidence than 12.”

"I would've cooked him too" 😂@JaMorant is confident he would've beat Michael Jordan in his era pic.twitter.com/TEKJtcgqJC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 10, 2022

After Rooks pointed out that that’s what Morant was supposed to say, he agreed, saying “I’m never going to say anyone is going to beat me in 1-on-1 or anything.” Morant as far as to say he wants to challenge Lionel Messi to soccer, where he would be the goalie and Messi would have to try and score on him.

Morant going up against Jordan 1-on-1 is a fun matchup to think about. While Morant gives up three inches to Jordan, the fact that he has pogo sticks as legs more than makes up for the height disadvantage.

It’s tough not to love Morant. Even when he ‘calls out’ Jordan in an interview, he’s doing it with a smile on his face, only being half-serious.