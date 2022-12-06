Who Should’ve Gotten Fourth Heisman Spot? Caleb Williams, CJ Stroud, Max Duggan And Stetson Bennett Named Finalists

The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced, with the fourth place spot causing a bit of arguments. On Monday evening, Caleb Williams, Max Duggan, CJ Stroud and Stetson Bennett found out they’d be in New York City for the Heisman ceremony. The discussion for the fourth spot was tough, with Hendon Hooker not being voted in.

The argument around the fourth invitee is clearly one that has been simmering over the past month. Did Tennessee quarterback Hooker deserve to be invited, even though he didn’t finish the season? I’d argue that his numbers and overall body of work should’ve secured him a spot at the ceremony.

Hendon’s Heisman moment came against Alabama, when he drove the Vols down the field with :15 seconds on the clock to secure the win. There are only a few moments in the 2022 college football season that stood out, with that drive being the best. You could make an argument for Duggan’s drive against Baylor, but that didn’t come against a top-five opponent.

In the biggest moments of the season, your best players have to provide playmaking ability, confidence, and calm…



Some things that @henhook2 knows a thing or two about.#HeismanHendon pic.twitter.com/C2l8IdXPUA — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 2, 2022

While he did not compete in the final game of the season, Hooker still put up insane numbers, also winning the AP Offensive Player of The Year. In 2022, Hendon threw for 3,135 yards with 27 touchdowns and two interceptions, while rushing for 5 touchdowns.

I think we can all conclude that Caleb Williams will be taking home the Heisman Trophy, even with his team not making the College Football Playoff. What he did at USC this year under Lincoln Riley was phenomenal, but not being able to finish it with a championship certainly stings.

In the end, arguments could’ve been made for a number of players to get the final spot, but if we’re basing it off magical moments and big wins, Hendon Hooker should be in New York City.