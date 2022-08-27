Haynes King Named Starting Quarterback For Texas A&M

Texas A&M enters the season ranked No. 6 in the AP poll and we now know who will lead them at quarterback.

Haynes King has beaten out LSU transfer Max Johnson and five-star freshman Connor Weigman for the job, as first reported by Billy Lucci.

Jimbo Fisher decided to start Haynes King in 2021, where he passed for 292 yards, 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions against Kent State in the opener. During the Aggies second game of the season at Colorado, King suffered a leg injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

It was Zach Calzada who led the Texas A&M to a win over Alabama, but the Aggies ultimately lost four games in 2021.

Haynes King (13) of the Texas A&M Aggies warms up before playing the Colorado Buffaloes at Empower Field At Mile High on September 11, 2021, in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Texas A&M will kickoff the 2022 season against Sam Houston State next weekend and Jimbo Fisher will meet with reporters on Monday to discuss the decision.

Haynes King was the 5th ranked dual-threat quarterback coming out of high school.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He will lead Aggies into an important season for Fisher, who is looking to lead his team to the playoffs and an SEC Championship.

The most important aspect of this decision for Fisher will be having both quarterbacks ready to go, if last year is any indication. Max Johnson will need to be ready, as it’s likely he will see some type of playing time this season.

The pressure is on for Jimbo.