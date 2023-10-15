Who Wants Haley? Projecting Cavinder Twin’s Next School

Videos by OutKick

Haley Cavinder is coming to a school a near you. Maybe. After leaving college for the WWE, alongside twin sister Hanna, Haley Cavinder announced that she’s going to give college hoops another season.

Both Haley and Hanna began their collegiate careers at Fresno State, spending three seasons with the Bulldogs. From there, the twins – who have more than 4.5 TikTok followers – transferred to Miami. Their star power and NIL deals exploded upon joining The U.

Along with their initial WWE developmental contract, the Cavinder twins are reported to have had NIL deals that surpassed seven figures.

Now, Cavinder will likely use her final year of eligibility to continue her hoops career somewhere other than The U. Though, as OutKick’s Sean Joseph noted Saturday, there is a possibility she’ll return to South Beach.

Should a third school have Haley lace ‘em up, that program will soon be in the national spotlight. That’s the shine that comes with rostering the Cavinder twins, even if it’s only one half of the hoopers-turned-influencers duo. And make no mistake, whichever team gets Haley is getting much more than a pretty face with a ginormous social following. Haley can ball.

Last season, the 22-year-old averaged 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists for a Hurricanes team that advanced to the Elite 8 in March.

CORAL GABLES, FL – DEC 11: Miami guard Haley Cavinder (14) brings the ball up court in the fourth quarter as the Miami Hurricanes faced the Florida Gators on December 11, 2022, at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Haley Cavinder Entered The Transfer Portal

So, where’s she headed?

Let’s rule out any schools that lack sun or the beach. Sorry, UCONN. You might be a perennial contender, but Haley’s Instagram wasn’t built for Stores. South Carolina? No way. Coach Dawn Staley isn’t one to share attention. Iowa? – ha! Never mind that they already have Caitlin Clark. You can only do so much influencing within a John Deere.

Can she head home to South Bend and play for the Irish? Don’t count on any Rudy stories unfolding on the hardwood.

Cavinder’s need beaches like the rest of us need air. You don’t amass an IG following of more than 300k by posting pics from a cornfield or in front of Touchdown Jesus.

Give Haley the sun and the sand and let the basketball take care of itself.

Taking A Shot At Cavinder Twin’s Next School

My best guess: USC.

I have zero idea if the USC women’s basketball team is any good. The extent of my USC lady hoops knowledge starts and ends with the movie Love & Basketball. And that film came out 23 years ago.

But how can Haley not go to USC? It’s quite literally, Hollywood. Will Ferrell DJ’s frat parties at the school, LeBron’s son, Bronny is on the men’s hoops squad and there’s a beach!

It’s a match made in influencer heaven.

My longshot(s)? TCU and SMU. The pair of Texas institutions are both relatively close to Dallas. Why’s that matter? The OutKick culture department has speculated that Ms. Cavinder may be dating Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, or another player from Big D.

Maybe Haley follows the bouncing ball all the way to Texas to find Love & Basketball.



See what I did there?

Nah, screw it. I’m all in on the Trojans with a Hurricanes reunion a close second.

