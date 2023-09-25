Is Haley Cavinder Dating A Dallas Cowboys Player?

Videos by OutKick

Speculation is swirling Haley Cavinder might be eyeing Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

There’s been some mild whispers online that the former Miami basketball player might be an item with Ferguson, and those rumors had rocket fuel poured on them over the weekend.

Haley posted several photos of herself wearing Cowboys gear ahead of the game against Arizona, but that’s hardly the only piece of evidence.

Her sister Hanna openly asked if the post was a “soft launch.” Soft launch for what, Hanna? That’s a question many are now asking.

Hanna Cavinder asked Haley on Instagram if wearing Cowboys gear was a “soft launch,” but didn’t clarify.

The duo’s popular TikTok account also released a video implying Haley has a “bae” on the Cowboys. For those of you who don’t know, Bae is a dumb term used instead of just calling someone your boyfriend.

What other evidence exists Haley Cavinder might be interested in Jake Ferguson?

One of the most important pieces of this beautiful puzzle we’re putting together actually was from earlier in the season.

The Cavinder twins attended the Giants/Cowboys game, and Haley had something pretty interesting in her possession at the game:

A Jake Ferguson Cowboys jersey.

Pretty random to have the jersey of a standard NFL tight end for seemingly no reason at all.

There was also a video shared over the summer on TikTok featuring a man many believed was Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder. The video is no longer up, but the man does bear a striking resemblance to the former Wisconsin star.

Let’s recap what we have:

Cavinder films a video over the summer with a man who looks like Jake Ferguson.

She brought his jersey to the Giants/Cowboys game earlier in the season.

Shared multiple photos of herself in Cowboys gear, and Hanna asked if it was a “soft launch.”

Referenced having a bae on the team.

I’m not going to hang my hat on any single thing, but add up everything and it might be worth asking what is going on. It would appear Haley Cavinder at the very least seems interested in someone on the Cowboys, and there’s no evidence to suggest it’s someone other than Ferguson. For now, the mystery remains, but my interest is definitely piqued.