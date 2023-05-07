Bronny James Announces Commitment to USC

Videos by OutKick

Bronny James, one of the country’s top recruits and son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, announced his commitment on Saturday.

James was reportedly considering a number of schools, including Ohio State.

But on Saturday, James posted on Instagram that he intends to spend his collegiate career at the University of Southern California.

The commitment ensures that James will stay in Los Angeles for college, although not at the region’s premiere basketball program.

Bronny is the 26th ranked player in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 24/7 Sports. While the ranking doesn’t quite match the hype, the announcement does give the Trojans another big commitment.

The announcement isn’t a huge surprise, with rumors flying recently that James was targeting the Trojans.

His value to USC though, extends off the court as well.

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 28: Bronny James, son of LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers, reacts after the basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Bronny James To Focus National Attention On USC

The Trojans now add James to a massive recruiting class, including top overall recruit Isaiah Collier.

But his on-court value is likely dwarfed by the tremendous amount of national attention he’ll bring to LA.

Given his status, massive followings and famous last name, Trojans basketball immediately becomes must-see TV for huge numbers of fans.

National television exposure, increased media attention and a likely surge in ticket sales and attendance will be a huge boon for USC.

The Trojans are perennially in the shadow of their crosstown rivals at UCLA.

Having Bronny James on the roster will end that almost immediately.

James also brings with him a NIL valuation of $7.2 million, an astonishing figure. As if he needs the money.

Saturday’s announcement unexpectedly makes USC the center of the college basketball world. At least as long as James stays in school.