Haley Cavinder Announces That She’s Returning To College Basketball, Has Entered Transfer Portal

Haley Cavinder has decided that she’s not ready to put her college basketball career behind her. After helping Miami reach the Elite 8 last season, she and her twin sister Hanna announced that they were retiring from the sport to focus on their influencing.

The Cavinder Twins admitted that the decision to retire wasn’t an easy one and that they even disagreed about doing so. The disagreement didn’t keep them from spending the summer influencing at a high level by bouncing from one viral moment to another, often with the help of their bikinis.

Haley Cavinder reacts after losing to the LSU Lady Tigers in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It appeared as if the two were at peace with their decision and were all in on maximizing their influencing. That was until Friday afternoon rolled around and Haley revealed that the itch to get on the court for her fifth season of eligibility had become too much to ignore.

She shared a highlight reel of her 2022-23 season with the caption, “see you next season, #year5.”

News that Haley had entered the transfer portal followed. As did a statement from her agent Jeff Hoffman confirming that she did intend on playing another season of college basketball.

“As a businesswoman, she’s excited to see what type of opportunities there might be in the portal,” he told On3.com.

“It comes from a foundation of she misses basketball more than anything in the world and as it approaches another season, even more so. She is going to hop in the portal. She’s 100% making her return to college basketball.”

Haley Cavinder Is Back For Basketball And NIL Deals

Despite entering the transfer portal, a return to Miami is still “100 percent on the table” Hoffman added. As is a return to NIL deals, which the Cavinder Twins cashed in on during their time in college basketball.

“Yep, that’s their business,” Hoffman said of a possible return to NIL deals. “Cavinder Twins LLC. I think it makes them even more interesting. As NIL continues to see more revenue and brands adopt that as part of their marketing and media mix.”

“Haley can present opportunities and then on the truly professional entrepreneurial side, Hannah could do some things that Haley couldn’t do. Their business, they’re in a partnership together, so they’ll make decisions together on what brands they partner with or take equity in.”

With the start of the 2023-24 season just weeks away Haley plans to make her return for the 2024-25 season. As a member of the Hurricanes last season she averaged 12 points and five rebounds per game. Hanna came off the bench.

Haley’s been making headlines recently for her take on soft men and rumors that she might be in a relationship with Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson making the rounds.

Getting back on the floor isn’t going to put a dent in her headline making. More importantly it’s not going to stop her from influencing.