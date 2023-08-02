Haley & Hanna Cavinder Welcome The August Heat With Bikini Video

Videos by OutKick

Haley and Hanna Cavinder rolled into August with new viral content.

The Cavinder twins seem to be enjoying life after stepping away from the Miami Hurricanes with a year of eligibility remaining, and it’s not hard to understand why.

NIL restrictions are no longer a concern. Now, the pair can cash in as much as they want, and they’ve wasted no time in doing so. They’re already locked in with the WWE, and have continued to crush it online.

The latter point was made clear with a new Instagram post. Haley and Hanna aren’t worried one bit about it being dog days of summer.

They welcomed the start of August with a viral Instagram bikini video.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder continue to impress online.

If there’s one thing the Cavinder Twins are definitely not, it’s shy on the internet. Not at all. Not even a little bit.

The two have built a massive brand on Instagram and TikTok by posting content that often involves bikinis and dancing.

It’s a simple strategy, but one that works. It works insanely well. Just ask Olivia Dunne how much money there is to be made.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder welcome August with viral bikini video. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

While the Cavinder twins don’t have Dunne’s following, the pair does have 4.5 million TikTok followers on their joint account.

You hear that sound off in the distance? That’s the sound of them counting all their money. Lots and lots of money.

Now, it’s early August and Haley and Hanna wasted absolutely no time before, once again, going viral. Something tells me this won’t be the last time we see them this month.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder go viral on a regular basis. (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)

Summer isn’t exactly winding down, but we’re certainly around the halfway point. That means all the influencers have to pump out content while they can. That includes the Cavinder twins and they definitely won’t slow down.