Videos by OutKick

Haley Cavinder has a pretty straightforward view of men and what she wants in a partner.

It seems like soft men are becoming the norm in America, and it’s pretty wild to see. As a Black Hawk Down veteran once told me, just walk down the street, look at the men you see and ask yourself if you’re confident they could win the next world war.

We have dudes out here worried about getting clout online but don’t know how to hunt an animal, change a tire and would prefer clear liquor meant for rich women over a cold beer.

It’s a depressing state, and with falling testosterone levels, the situation doesn’t appear to be on the verge of getting better.

Haley Cavinder opens up about her dating preferences. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Haley Cavinder calls out weak and soft men.

Well, if you want a shot with Haley Cavinder, you better be ready to get a little dirt on your hands and be a tough dude. She has no tolerance for weak guys who are all up in their emotions.

“My biggest red flag, God I have a ton — an ick — our dad was super tough on us growing up, so I can’t stand any sense of softness in a male. If you are emotional or a lot — I’m not at all,” she explained on her “Twin Talk” podcast with her sister Hanna, according to the New York Post.

I believe this is what the kids call being based these days.

Haley Cavinder says she doesn’t like weak and soft men. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The famous Cavinder twin doesn’t want to date a weak man.

I’ve often said there’s one measure women should judge potential husbands by, and it’s very simple:

Do you believe the guy is going to be an asset if you hear a bump in the night? Will he get the job done against a potential threat?

If not, then time to move on, ladies. Another great one is his drink choice. Does he opt for expensive cocktails over a cold Busch Light? Dump him. He’s not going to last long in a gunfight if he’s the kind of guy who enjoys a Manhattan over a cheap domestic beer.

Plus, as OutKick’s Alejandro Avila recently covered, liberal men are more likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction.

Honestly, it should be shooting fish in a barrel right now for single men with an out of high-T levels who wear flannel, know how to chop wood, can use a gun and prefer watching Taylor Sheridan shows over dumb reality TV. That kind of man is a dying breed. Yet, it’s the kind of man women really like.

No soft stuff. Only alpha male actions. As Haley Cavinder said, there’s no bigger red flag than a man who is soft. It’s basic biology, folks. Men are built to be providers and defenders. If you’re neither, then what’s the inherent biological value?

Haley Cavinder doesn’t want to date weak men. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

It definitely seems like Haley Cavinder knows what she likes. So, if you’re looking to shoot your shot, you now know the standard. Best of luck, gentlemen.