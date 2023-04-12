Cavinder Twins Leave College Basketball, Reportedly Will Chase Non-NIL Restricted Deals

Videos by OutKick

Hanna and Haley Cavinder are done playing college basketball, and the two reportedly will attempt to cash in with some huge new deals.

The pair announced Tuesday the college basketball era of their lives has come to an end, and it’s time for a “new chapter” to begin.

“Hanna and I have decided to not take our fifth year and start a new chapter in our lives. The U will always be home and we are forever proud to be Hurricanes. Lastly, to everyone who has supported us through our basketball journey – we can’t thank you enough for all the love you gave each and every game,” the dynamic duo announced in an Instagram statement.

The two previously played at Fresno State before playing for Miami.

The Cavinder twins stand to make some serious money.

The motivating factor for the two stepping away from college basketball is non-NIL restricted business deals, according to On3.com.

Haley and Hanna are now free to chase whatever deals they want. The pair has massive social media followings on TikTok and Instagram.

They can now leverage their millions of fans to earn huge money without restrictions of any kind. Neither was going to get rich playing in the WNBA or overseas. There’s way more money to be made influencing.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder announce they’re done playing college basketball. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

On3.com reported the two have already earned at least $1 million. That’s significantly more than you can earn playing in a single season in the WNBA. The two almost certainly looked at the math, and that made it a very easy decision.

The pair has 4.5 million followers on just TikTok alone. There’s millions of dollars made to be waiting and they can now score alcohol deals, gambling deals and other things that wouldn’t have been allowed under NIL.

This is the United States of America. In this country, capitalism is king. The Cavinder twins are now going to print a serious amount of cash in the coming years. That’s definitely something you can’t hate on.