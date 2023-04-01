Cavinder Twins Respond To Haters After Miami’s Loss

Videos by OutKick

The Cavinder twins first season in Miami was a wild ride. The two NIL millionaires, Hanna and Haley, did just about everything they could do since they transferred from Fresno State last April.

They used the extra spotlight that being on a Hurricanes roster provides to their advantage. The sisters continued taking their social media empire to new heights and landed new NIL deals along the way.

Haley Cavinder #14 of the Miami Hurricanes and Hanna Cavinder #15 of the Miami Hurricanes during pregame (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

They had some success on the court this season as well. The Cavinder twins contributed to a No. 9 seed Miami women’s team that advanced to the Elite Eight by taking out a No. 1 and a No. 4 seed.

Haley iced the game against No. 1 Indiana with some clutch free throws at the end of the game. She then shushed the crowd in one of the more memorable moments from the women’s side of the NCAA Tournament.

That was followed up with a win over Villanova and a Facetime call from Lil Wayne. It doesn’t get much better than that. Sure winning it all would have been pretty sweet, but that didn’t happen. The Hurricanes hot run ended with a 12 point loss to LSU in the Elite Eight.

With all of the success have come some bumps along the way and plenty of haters. The recruitment of Hanna and Haley was investigated by the NCAA and as a result they hit Miami with sanctions and the haters have been in their comment section all season.

Good Luck Knocking These Two Off Their Game

The twins decided to respond to one of the comments after someone asked them what happened following Miami’s Elite Eight loss. The two conveyed their message with some lines from Chris Brown’s Look At Me Now.

“I don’t see how you can hate from outside of the club? You can’t even get in.”

That should have quieted the haters, as most them couldn’t play basketball at either of their level. It didn’t. There were still some who pointed out that the sisters combined for just two points in the loss.

One said, “Made more TikToks than points scored.”

Another piled on, “2 points total. Might as well just stayed home.”

Haters are part of being on social media these days, especially if you’re as successful as the Cavinder twins are. The more zeroes in the bank account the more comments there are like these.

It’s unclear if the Cavinder twins will be returning for a fifth year in Miami or not. Haley wants to return, but Hanna is ready for life as a full-time influencer.

Whatever the future holds, these two are going to be just fine. They have no problem checking the haters when they see fit. That’s a valuable skill these days.