Cavinder Twins Follow In Olivia Dunne’s Footsteps, Sign With Trading Card Company As NIL Value Skyrockets

Videos by OutKick

Haley and Hannah Cavinder are set to lead the Miami women’s basketball team against Villanova Friday, and the two may start the festivities by passing out a couple trading cards. The UM Queens signed yet another NIL deal hours before tip-off, once again following in the footsteps of LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne by inking a deal with the same trading card company, Leaf.

“Leaf Trading Cards is beyond excited about working with the top two female NIL athletes in Haley and Hanna Cavinder,” Leaf’s CJ Breen told On3 in a statement. “We have been saving this announcement for March Madness. The twins have not disappointed with their star-studded performances, ultimately lifting their team to the Sweet 16.

“As a company we are committed to the NIL space by working with the best of the best talent.”

Haley, Haley Cavinder gaining on Olivia Dunne in NIL world

What a week for the Cavinder Twins!

They helped lead the Hurricanes past No. 1 Indiana on Monday with Haley shushing the crowd after sinking a clutch free throw, then returned to Miami for a little R&R before heading out for their Sweet 16 showdown with Villanova.

Haley Cavinder rested after a big win.

On top of all that, the dynamic duo also signed with Caktus AI – the controversial company Olivia Dunne signed an NIL deal with a few weeks back.

And by controversial, I mean LSU wasn’t thrilled that Livvy signed a deal with an artificial intelligence company that, in theory, could make it easier to cheat in school.

Whatever, though. Dunne didn’t care and neither will the Cavinder Twins, who have raised their portfolio by roughly $15,000 in the past week alone, according to On3.

And hey, they also have a deal with Turbo Tax! With April 18 quickly approaching, that number will certainly go up.

The Hurricanes continuing their Cinderella run through the NCAA tournament this weekend wouldn’t hurt, either.