Will Ferrell DJs Random USC Frat Party

Will Ferrell pulled up to a USC frat party over the weekend and hopped on the aux.

Ferrell is known as one of the best comedy actors in all of Hollywood, and the man has several major credits to his name.

He starred in “Anchorman,” “The Other Guys,” “Step Brothers,” “Talladega Nights,” “Wedding Crashers,” “Kicking & Screaming,” “Old School” and several other major hits. The man’s IMDB page reads like an encyclopedia of box office successes.

Turns out he also enjoys DJing random parties at his alma mater.

Will Ferrell goes viral for DJing USC frat party. Ferrell graduated from USC. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Will Ferrell DJs USC party.

While the Trojans barely beat Arizona on the field over the weekend, there were no such struggles for Ferrell and the party crowd on the sound system at a random frat party.

Several videos surfaced of the “Step Brothers” star getting after and putting on a show while rocking the classic DJ look of sunglasses and headphones.

Imagine pulling up to a frat party and Will Ferrell is DJing pic.twitter.com/69BzS3ijPi — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 8, 2023

It’s impossible to not love this move from Will Ferrell. Those kids are going to be talking about this for a very long time.

Imagine you’re just chilling drinking some beer getting ready for a long day of college football, and Will Ferrell walks in and starts DJing.

The guys probably didn’t even think it was real at first.

Will Ferrell is just doing side quests now @BarstoolSC pic.twitter.com/OMwg7bpHUp — Barstool U (@BarstoolU) October 9, 2023

College is an awesome time full of crazy experiences. That’s kind of the point. The classroom comes second, and Will Ferrell rocking out is without a doubt going to be remembered as a legendary moment for this frat. Maybe next he can show up to a USC practice and teach the Trojans how to play defense. That would really score him some points with the fans!