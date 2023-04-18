Miami’s Cavinder Twins Slated For WWE Training

Videos by OutKick

Sturdy the turnbuckles and tighten the ropes, the Cavinder twins are WWE bound.

After weeks of speculation, including one from OutKick’s David Hookstead, the most popular women’s college basketball players – outside of Caitlin Clark – are trading shorts for tights.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder’s agent, Jeff Hoffman, confirmed the WWE Diva ranks are about to get that much hotter, thanks to the Miami starlets.

On Monday, Hoffman told TheStreet the twins will begin training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this spring. The Cavinder twins’ time at the Performance Center will be their first in-ring training.

“The potential — what could be — I think they’d be excited if that type of opportunity presented itself for them to be main features in the WWE,” Hoffman told TheStreet’s Colin Salao. “WWE fans provide such positive comments, feedback, and energy to the twins.”

Last week, the 22-year-old sisters teased the idea of joining WWE, when Hayley told The Today Show: “We love the WWE, their fanbase, the sport, the fitness side of it. That fits Hanna and I’s brand and aligns great with us.”

Cavinder Twins Had NIL Partnership With WWE

Gotta love the move here. I have no idea what the Cavinder twins will be capable of inside the ring after a little training, but there’s no question they’re good athletes.

Also, I don’t care what they can do in the ring. And I’m guessing most fans won’t either. I’m no wrestling aficionado, but plenty of people consider Hulk Hogan to have been an average-at-best wrestler. Who cares? Hulkster had me and plenty others eating our vitamins and saying our prayers.

Oh, and the Cavinder twins played at The U, so you know they’re going to bring some attitude to the squared circle. They’re hot too, so that can’t hurt.

The Cavinder twins Haley and Hanna are headed to the WWE. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images).

Hoffman further commented on the Cavinder twins’ training, telling Salao: “The twins are D1 athletes, they’re extremely fit, healthy, exercise constantly, but there’s also a process through the training to make sure you understand not only movements but safety.”

Before announcing their WWE intentions, the Cavinder twins helped guide the Hurricanes to the Elite Eight.

