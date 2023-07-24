L.A. Rapper Shooting Music Video With Oregon Football Reflects Stark Contrast To Florida A&M’s Brief Suspension

Videos by OutKick

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, commonly known as Florida A&M, suspended all of its operations surrounding the football program over the weekend. The decision, made by head coach Willie Simmons, came in direct response to a music video that was filmed in the team locker room without authorization.

Real Boston Richey shot a video for ‘Send A Blitz’ with some of the Rattlers players inside of the team facility. The video and song are fairly standard for the rap scene, but Simmons understandably found that the lyrics contained “graphic language that is non consistent with Florida A&M’s core values, principles and beliefs.”

An investigation is currently underway to determine who authorized the video to be shot within the team’s facility, using licensed apparel. In the meantime, all football related activities will resume on Tuesday.

The less-than three-day suspension was lifted on Monday afternoon ahead of SWAC Media Days.

There wasn’t really another option but to overturn the decision as quickly as it was overturned.

Fall camp is a few weeks away. FAMU is coming off of its third-straight nine-win season and are legitimate contenders on the FCS level.

To suspend the entire program for a long period of time right now would be a huge deal. It would have had a serious impact on the team’s readiness come Week 1 against Jackson State.

Simmons ultimately made the decision that was best for him and his program. To film a video in the locker room with team-issued gear without authorization simply cannot and will not fly.

At the same time, though, there is a season to get ready for. Simmons, quarterback Jeremy Moussa and defensive back Javan Morgan have to attend SWAC Media Days.

The suspension was brief out of necessity. Whether it actually proved valuable or not is up for debate.

However, it never had to be this way at all.

Los Angeles rap duo BlueBucksClan dropped a music video for its single ‘Pretty Much,’ a standout cut from the mixtape Clan Way 3, back in November. The video follows DJ and Jeeezy Obama throughout Autzen Stadium, which is home of the Oregon Ducks football team.

Most of the video takes place inside of Oregon’s football facility. Many unidentified females are inside of the team lounge throughout the video. University-issued gear is a prominent component.

The video shot in Eugene is not that dissimilar to the one filmed in Tallahassee. Lyrics in Real Boston Richey’s song are more vulgar, and the overall messaging is not as genteel, per se. But it’s not like BlueBucksClan’s lyrics are squeaky clean either.

There is obviously one major, important distinction —

BlueBucksClan had authorization from the university to film. Real Boston Richey shot his video with permission from the players, but without authorization from the university.

That’s the main difference here. It’s two very different situations.

Florida A&M players should not have allowed that to happen. Simmons made a decision for his program that was based off of his players’ initial decision to let Real Boston Richey film.

Oregon and BlueBucksClan serves as an example of how to do things the right way. The coaching staff helped to make the decision. They were excited to have the exposure and even took photos with the rappers. It was a collective, authorized team effort. It was the right way to do things.

The Rattlers’ 2023 season was briefly in jeopardy over something that could have been easily avoided. Oregon is the perfect example.