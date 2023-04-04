Ex-Alabama Basketball Player Darius Miles Pleads Not Guilty In Capital Murder Case

Videos by OutKick

One of the biggest subplots of the Alabama basketball season is the capital murder case involving former player Darius Miles. On Monday, Miles pled not guilty to capital murder charges.

Police questioned star freshman Brandon Miller for his involvement in the death of Jamea Harris, but did not charge him with any crimes. They stated he was a witness in the case and not a suspect.

Despite Miller’s lack of criminal charges, many argued Alabama should have been suspended — or removed — Miller from the team. Alabama did not punish Miller.

The Crimson Tide lost to San Diego State in the Sweet 16, knocking the #1 overall seed out of the tournament. The Aztecs reached the National Championship, but lost to UConn on Monday night.

Alabama’s decision to allow Miller to play caused a lot of debate. But throughout the process, Miles and his friend Michael Davis — who fired the gun that killed Harris — have maintained that they acted in self-defense.

Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles pled not guilty to capital murder charges in the shooting death of Jamea Harris. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

The not guilty plea seems to confirm that the defense is prepared to make that case in court. Miles supplied his gun to Davis. Brandon Miller allegedly drove the gun to the scene shortly before Davis shot Harris.

However, Miller’s attorney claimed that Miller never saw or touched the weapon.

“I never lose sight of the fact that a family has lost one of their loved ones that night,” Miller said prior to the start of the SEC basketball tournament. “This whole situation is just really heartbreaking. Respectfully, that’s all I’m going to be able to say on that.”

Last week, Brandon Miller declared for the NBA Draft.

The NBA Draft is set to take place on June 22 and Miller is expected to be selected with one of the first three selections.