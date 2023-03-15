Brandon Miller Named All-American, Despite Off-Court Drama

Videos by OutKick

Alabama star Brandon Miller locked up AP All-America honors.

The star Alabama forward was named to the AP All-America first team Tuesday, despite being consumed by drama off the court.

🏆 AP All-America, First Team:



🏀 Zach Edey

🏀 Trayce Jackson-Davis

🏀 Jalen Wilson

🏀 Marcus Sasser

🏀 Brandon Miller pic.twitter.com/HrfAi24Jma — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 14, 2023

Miller drove the gun to the scene allegedly used by former teammate Darius Miles and Michael Lynn Davis to murder single mother Jamea Jonae Harris in January.

Police are treating Miller as a cooperating witness. His attorney claims Miller never participated in handing the gun off and never touched it. To be clear, police have never claimed Miller broke any law of any kind. In fact, the police have made it clear he didn’t.

Brandon Miller's defenders are using a classic racist tactic:



The bigotry of low expectations.



His defenders want us to believe that Miller – an adult black male – is too stupid to be expected to make better decisions.



Don't fall for it. He's not a kid. https://t.co/5T5LTn5Meg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 26, 2023

However, Miller’s attorney has not denied Miller saw the text asking for the gun. The text from Miles to Miller reportedly read, “I need my joint a n****r rl jus got fakin.” Miller’s attorney has also never claimed the Alabama star was unaware Miles’ gun was in his vehicle.

It’s also not clear whether or not Miller ever attempted to flag down the authorities after his vehicle was allegedly hit by gunfire. Multiple requests about Miller’s conduct from OutKick to Tuscaloosa police, the DA’s office, Miller’s attorney and the university went unanswered or we were given no comment.

Brandon Miller named AP All-American. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Brandon Miller has put up huge numbers despite chaos off the court.

Despite facing serious criticism for conduct off the court, Miller has been a monster on the court this season for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama is a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament and Miller is averaging 19.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Say whatever you want about him, but he hasn’t slowed down one bit since the murder of Jamea Jonae Harris.

If the off-the-court issues are bothering him, he’s definitely not showing it. That’s certainly not a defense of him of any kind. Not at all. As I wrote in my bigotry of low expectations reaction, he should have been suspended. Nate Oats chose not to, and Miller has continued to dominate.

Brandon Miller has been dominant for Alabama. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Alabama opens the tournament tomorrow against Texas A&M-CC. Just like every other game since Harris was gunned down in a horrific act of evil, Miller will be on the court and the focal point of Alabama’s team. Nate Oats has made his decision and it’s not changing ahead of a potential Final Four run.