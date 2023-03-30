Brandon Miller Officially Declares For NBA Draft After, Uh, Headline-Grabbing Season At Alabama

Videos by OutKick

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Brandon Miller is headed to the pros after officially declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday.

Miller confirmed his decision with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, adding that he thanks “God, my family, my fans and all the coaches at the University of Alabama.”

The star player is leaving Tuscaloosa after just one season, and what a season it was.

Brandon Miller has been regarded as a top-3 pick for the upcoming draft; behind undisputed No. 1 Victor Wenbanyama out of France and G-Leaguer Scoot Henderson.

Miller’s adept shot selection and ball-handling at 6-foot-9 and 200 pounds made him one of college basketball’s most coveted players. Though Alabama fizzled out of March Madness with an early exit, Miller’s talent as an NBA prospect had him ready to be a one-and-done player for Nate Oats’ team.

Miller averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists a game for the Crimson Tide.

Before Brandon Miller’s trip to the tourney came controversy.

On the night of Jan. 14, Miller delivered a handgun to ex-teammate Darius Miles, which led to the murder of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris.

Though Miller was not explicitly connected to the murder scene, the lack of discipline or awareness from Alabama’s basketball program by allowing Miller to continue playing proved troublesome.

No. 5 San Diego State eliminated one-seeded Alabama in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Tournament.

