Brandon Miller Breaks Silence For First Time: ‘Whole Situation Is Just Really Heartbreaking’

Brandon Miller has publicly addressed the murder of Jamea Jonae Harris for the first time.

The Alabama superstar drove the vehicle carrying the weapon allegedly used by Darius Miles and Michael Lynn Davis to murder the young single mother back in January in Tuscaloosa.

Miller’s attorney claims he never touched the weapon or participated in handing it off to the two accused murderers. Police are treating him as a participating witness and not a suspect.

Now, the Crimson Tide star has opened up about the situation.

Brandon Miller breaks silence on the murder of Jamea Jonae Harris. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Brandon Miller discusses the murder of Jamea Jonae Harris.

“I never lose sight of the fact that a family has lost one of their loved ones that night. This whole situation is just really heartbreaking. Respectfully, that’s all I’m going to be able to say on that,” Miller told the media Wednesday afternoon.

When asked his thoughts on Alabama not disciplining him at all for delivering the alleged murder weapon, Miller added, “I just lean on my teammates. We just go places to get wins.”

Furthermore, Brandon Miller made it clear he’s blocking out all the negative noise. When asked about Texas A&M fans chanting that he should be locked up, Miller made it clear it doesn’t impact what he does on the court.

“We hear the chants. I feel like we really just lean on each other to go to places like that and pull out tough wins,” the future NBA lottery pick explained, according to AL.com.

Miller did not apologize or say he’s sorry. He also didn’t apologize for the pregame pat down stunt.

Alabama continues to take heat.

The Crimson Tide have been under an intense microscope ever since it was revealed Miller delivered the alleged murder weapon to his former teammate Darius Miles.

Miles texted Miller asking for his weapon after partying and implied an altercation was underway. The exact text is believed to have stated, “I need my joint a n****r rl jus got fakin.”

Miller’s attorney nor school officials have ever denied Miller saw the message on his way to Miller. Yet, still arriving wasn’t enough to warrant any kind of discipline from the program.

The SEC Tournament opens Wednesday night in Nashville. Alabama and Brandon Miller play the winner of Mississippi State/Florida on Friday afternoon. As long as the Crimson Tide are playing, basketball fans can continue to see Miller and Nate Oats under a spotlight.