Alabama Brandon Miller’s NBA Draft Stock Rising Despite Character Concerns

All eyes in the basketball world will be on Alabama Crimson Tide freshman Brandon Miller when the 2023 NCAA Tournament tips off Thursday, March 16th.

Alabama enters the Big Dance as the No. 1 overall seed in the tourney and Miller is both the SEC’s Player and Rookie of the Year. Miller leads the conference in points per game and Win Shares per 40 minutes.

Alabama Crimson Tide F Brandon Miller with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey after the 2023 SEC Tournament championship in Nashville, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Not only is Brandon Miller the best player for college basketball’s best team, he is also connected to a February murder. Which his former teammate Darius Miles and associate Michael Davis have been charged for.

The betting market doesn’t think Brandon Miller’s off-court issues affects his draft stock. Brandon Miller is now 2nd behind NBA G-Leaguer Scoot Henderson at DraftKings Sportsbook to be the 2nd pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

If you follow basketball even slightly, you know that 7-foot-2 (or taller) Frenchman Victor Wembanyama is going to be the 1st pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s a lock.

DraftKings lists Wembanyama to be the No. 1 pick at -8000 with Henderson coming in 2nd at +4000 and Miller is 3rd at +8000. At those odds, Wembanyama has a 98.7% probably to be 1st.

As of early afternoon Thursday, March 16, Miller’s odds to be the 2nd pick in the upcoming NBA draft is +185 after being as high as +900 on some sportsbooks. Henderson is still the favorite at -4000.

Personal feelings aside, Miller to be the 2nd pick in the 2023 NBA Draft at +185 is still a plus-EV bet because Miller is that good.

More importantly, Brandon Miller plays a premium position in the NBA: Wing. He stands at 6-foot-9, putting him in the weight class of Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kevin Durant.

Brandon Miller is the top NBA prospect in college basketball and potentially the No. 2 pick in the draft. Here's what the 2023 NBA draft would look like with just NCAA tournament participants https://t.co/onarjmnjon pic.twitter.com/i7uWu16euM — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 14, 2023

The bottom line is unless you have the greatest shoot ever (Steph Curry) then you need to have one of these dynamic wings to make a title run in the NBA.

Miller is an above-average playmaker who can create his own shot and looks for teammates. He shoots 40.1% from behind the arc, 85.6% from the charity stripe and grabs 8.3 rebounds per game.

My gambling recommendation is to get a “Brandon Miller to be the 2nd Pick in the 2023 NBA Draft” at +185 in your account. These odds could shrink of Miller goes Carmelo Anthony and leads Alabama to a national title.

