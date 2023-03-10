Charles Barkley Shares How Alabama Should Have Handled The Brandon Miller Situation, Says State Is ‘Behind The Times’

Videos by OutKick

Charles Barkley, like most folks out there who don’t bleed Crimson, believes Alabama’s Brandon Miller should have been punished for his involvement in the killing of 23-year-old mother Jamea Jonea Harris.

Miller, the leading scorer for Alabama, admitted to bringing the gun his now-former teammate Darius Miles gave to Michael Davis to fire the deadly shots that killed Harris, according to court records. Miles and Michael ‘Buzz’ Davis are facing capital murder charges, while Harris has not faced any discipline at all from law enforcement or the university.

Tuscaloosa chief deputy D.A. Paula Whitley explained that “there’s nothing we could charge him with” when asked why Miller had not been charged with anything.

Barkley doesn’t agree with Miller not facing any sort of punishment following the situation.

“He should have been given a timeout to learn decisions have consequences,” Barkley explained. “He’s lucky Alabama is behind the times. In 49 other states, he probably would have been charged with a crime.”

According to AL.com, Alabama law states someone can be found guilty of being an accessory to a crime only if they assist another “with the intent to promote or assist the commission of the offense.”

In his first game following the news of him transporting the gun, Miller scored a career-high 41 points against South Carolina. He has played in every game since the report, but Barkley believes the pressure is getting to him and the Tide.

“I think the pressure is getting to him. Everybody’s talking about [the killing] and he’s got to hear it. The pressure’s only going to get worse. A–hole fans will be on him.”

Miller and the Tide play their first game of the SEC Tournament on Friday against Mississippi State in Nashville.