Alabama Star Brandon Miller Brought Gun To Darius Miles Before Murder Of Jamea Jonae Harris, Police Testify

Brandon Miller, the leading scorer for Alabama basketball, brought the gun used in the murder of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris in Tuscaloosa earlier this year, according to police testimony on Tuesday.

Miller’s former teammate, Darius Miles, and Michael ‘Buzz’ Davis are facing capital murder charges over their alleged involvement in the killing. Harris’ mother is on record saying that the ordeal that led to the deadly shooting began when the suspects tried talking to her daughter who told them she had a boyfriend.

When Miller got to the scene, Miles told Davis, “The heat is in the hat,” according to police testimony. Det. Branden Culpepper said that meant a gun was present, according to AL.com.

Miles added, “There’s one in the head.” That, Culpepper said, meant a round was in the chamber.

Alabama’s Brandon Miller, with Darius Miles inset. (Getty Images / File Photo)

Court records state that Davis did fire the deadly shots that killed Harris and that Miles did admit to providing him with the gun.

Alabama coach Nate Oats stated on Tuesday that Miller is “not in any trouble” over his alleged involvement in the situation. Tuscaloosa chief deputy D.A. Paula Whitley explained that “there’s nothing we could charge him with” when asked why Miller had not been charged with anything.

Alabama coach Nate Oats shared interesting comments about Brandon Miller’s alleged involvement in the shooting. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Nate Oats Was Aware Brandon Miller Provided The Gun

Speaking with the media following police testimony about Miller providing the gun, Oats explained that he was aware of the detail beforehand. The Crimson Tide coach chalked it up to ‘wrong place, wrong time’ for Miller.

“We’ve known the situation since [it happened],” Oats said. “We’ve been fully cooperating with law enforcement the entire time. The whole situation is sad. The team closed practice with a prayer for the situation today, knowing that we had this trial today. We think of Jamea and her family, Kaine. Really think about her son, Kaine, that was left behind. So it’s sad.

“We knew about that. Can’t control everything anybody does outside of practice. Nobody knew that was going to happen. College kids are out, Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time.”

Miller, a freshman out of Antioch, Tenn., leads the SEC in scoring while averaging 18.7 points per contest. He is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.