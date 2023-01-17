Darius Miles Didn’t Pull The Trigger In Brutal Murder, Did Allegedly Supply The Gun: COURT RECORDS

Authorities don’t believe Darius Miles pulled the trigger in the murder of Jamea Jonae Harris.

Miles and Michael Davis have both been charged with capital murder for allegedly carrying out Harris’ murder in the early Sunday morning hours.

Harris died after bullets were fired into the vehicle she was in. Firing into a vehicle raises the crime to that of capital murder. Police also revealed an unnamed victim in the same vehicle as Harris returned fire and successfully hit one of the suspects.

Michael Davis (left) and Darius Miles (right) are accused of murdering Jamea Jonae Harris. (Credit: Tuscaloosa County Jail)

Darius Miles allegedly supplied the weapon.

Court records indicate the police believe the triggerman was Davis, but the former Alabama basketball player is accused of providing the gun he allegedly used in the murder, according to AL.com.

Prior to the news about the weapon coming out, an attorney for Miles released a statement to Fox News that his client maintains his innocence.

“Darius Miles and his family are heartbroken tonight over the death of Jamea Jonae Harris. While Darius has been accused of being involved with this tragedy, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court. Our firm’s own investigation is ongoing, and no further statement will be made at this time,” Miles’ attorney William C. White II explained Fox News.

Darius Miles faces a capital murder charge in the death of Jamea Jonae Harris. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Following his arrest Sunday on a capital murder charge, Alabama head coach Nate Oats immediately removed Davis from the team.

Now, he’s in police custody as the authorities continue to dig into why Davis and Miles allegedly murdered a young mother.

Early reports have indicated police believe the deadly situation started as a minor argument.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them at OutKick. There will certainly be a lot more news still coming.