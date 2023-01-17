Darius Miles’ Claims He’s Innocent In Statement Released By Attorney

Darius Miles’ attorney has released a statement addressing the murder case against the former Alabama basketball player.

Miles and Michael Davis were arrested over the weekend on capital murder charges after allegedly killing Jamea Jonae Harris in a shooting. Harris, a young mother, was in a vehicle that was fired into. Another victim in the car returned fire and successfully hit one of the suspects.

Now, Darius Miles’ attorney has released a statement, and the young basketball player claims he’s innocent of the charges he’s facing.

Michael Davis (left) and Darius Miles (right) face capital murder charges for their alleged roles in the killing of Jamea Jonae Harris. (Credit: Tuscaloosa County Jail)

Darius Miles maintains his innocence.

“Darius Miles and his family are heartbroken tonight over the death of Jamea Jonae Harris. While Darius has been accused of being involved with this tragedy, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court. Our firm’s own investigation is ongoing, and no further statement will be made at this time,” Miles’ attorney William C. White II told Fox News.

Authorities believe at this time that the shooting stemmed from a minor argument. Harris’ mother posted on Facebook that her daughter was murdered “because she wouldn’t talk to him.”

It’s not clear if “him” refers to Miles or Davis.

Jamea Jonae Harris’ mother reacts on Facebook to the death of her daughter. (Credit: Facebook)

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats also reacted to the brutal death of Jamea Jonae Harris during a Monday talk with the media.

“I just want to start today by offering our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jamea Jonae Harris. She was a young woman, daughter, and mother, who was taken away too soon from a senseless act. This is an incredibly sad situation, and our hearts go out to her loved ones. We’re keeping them in our thoughts and prayers as they continue to grieve,” Oats explained.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates on Darius Miles and the case as we have them here at OutKick.