Alabama Basketball Coach Calls Alleged Murder Of Woman By Tide Player Darius Miles ‘Senseless Act,’ Offers Condolences To Family

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats did not mince words Monday with something he has never had to discuss involving his team – a murder.

Tuscaloosa Police charged Alabama junior forward Darius Miles with capital murder on Sunday. He is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail without bond.

Jamea Jonae Harris Of Birmingham Was Shot Dead

Miles, 21, and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, have been charged with the killing of Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old woman from Birmingham. Both Miles and Davis are from the Washington D.C. area.

Harris was shot while in a vehicle at about 1:45 a.m. central time Sunday near the Alabama campus off University Boulevard. She died in the vehicle, Tuscaloosa Police said.

Michael Lynn Davis (left) and Alabama basketball player Darius Miles have been charged with the murder of Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, of Birmingham. (Tuscaloosa Police photo)

Miles was immediately kicked off the basketball team.

Nate Oats: ‘An Incredibly Sad Situation’

“I just want to start today by offering our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jamea Jonae Harris,” Oats said at his weekly news conference. “She was a young woman, daughter, and mother, who was taken away too soon from a senseless act. This is an incredibly sad situation, and our hearts go out to her loved ones. We’re keeping them in our thoughts and prayers as they continue to grieve.”

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats directs his team at Auburn in the 2019-20 season. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

No. 4 Alabama defeated LSU, 106-66, Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa with Miles on the bench with an ankle injury. Alabama had announced before the game that he would be out for the season with the injury. He had played in six games.

Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats: ‘Unimaginable Loss’

“With this being a pending investigation, there’s nothing that I can add that hasn’t already been shared,” Oats said. “Again, our sympathies to Jamea’s family following this unimaginable loss. This is a really difficult situation. We’re continuing to support each other as we process this and balance school and basketball.”

The Tide (15-2, 5-0 SEC) remained No. 4 in the Associated Press poll released Monday. Alabama plays at Vanderbilt (9-8, 2-2 SEC) on Tuesday (8:30 p.m., SEC Network).

“It’s really a tragedy all around,” Oats said.