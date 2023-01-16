Alabama Basketball’s Darius Miles Detained, Charged With Capital Murder

Alabama men’s basketball forward Darius Miles, 21, has been identified as one of two men involved in a fatal shooting near the campus early Sunday morning. Miles has been arrested and charged with capital murder, according to Tuscaloosa News’ Nick Kelly. Michael Lynn Davis, 20, has been detained alongside Miles.

Early reporting details that the incident occurred on The Strip (on Grace Street and University Boulevard) Sunday morning at around 1:45 a.m. The two suspects fatally shot an unnamed 23-year-old woman while she was driving — UAPD was called to the scene.

Michael Davis (left), Darius Miles (right) (credit/Tuscaloosa County Jail)

Video of Darius Miles leaving the Tuscaloosa County Jail after being charged with capital murder following an early morning fatal shooting on the Strip in Tuscaloosa pic.twitter.com/zbBdQ0VKhb — Ben Flanagan (@ThisBenFlanagan) January 15, 2023

Miles is being held in county jail with no bond posted. The junior was declared out for the rest of Alabama’s season on Saturday because of an ankle issue he had been rehabbing since the offseason.

(Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Alabama’s basketball directory deleted Miles’ profile shortly after the announcement of his arrest.

Alabama already deleted Darius Miles basketball bio on their website. Unbelievable, wow. pic.twitter.com/CkJWlw2Z7S — Ethan Lowrey (@_ethanlowrey_) January 15, 2023

The Crimson Tide released a statement regarding Miles’ arrest Sunday afternoon.

The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community. We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends. We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency response teams, and we will continue to fully support the ongoing investigation. We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles; he has been removed from campus and is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team. …

Alabama is 15-2 after handily beating LSU on Saturday, extending their winning streak to six games.

The University of Alabama just sent the following statement on the arrest of basketball player Darius Miles. pic.twitter.com/v3NHhaM36e — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) January 15, 2023