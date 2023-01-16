Police have laid out what happened in the arrest of former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles.

The former Crimson Tide player and Michael Davis were arrested on capital murder charges yesterday after allegedly killing Jamea Jonae Harris in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Harris was killed in horrific fashion after rounds were fired into the car carrying her on The Strip (on Grace Street and University Boulevard).

Now, police have revealed another victim in the car returned fire and successfully hit one of the attackers.

Michael Davis (left) and Darius Miles (right) face capital murder charges for their alleged roles in the killing of Jamea Jonae Harris. (Credit:Tuscaloosa County Jail)

Police break down the details of Darius Miles’ alleged crime.

“A vehicle had stopped there upon sighting a University of Alabama police vehicle and stopped for assistance. That vehicle in addition to the driver contained a deceased female that had been shot. The driver reported their vehicle had been shot into and he had also returned fire and believed he may have struck a suspect,” Tuscaloosa police department captain Jack Kennedy told the press Sunday, according to CNN.

He further told the media that when one of the suspects was located, he “was indeed found to have a non-life threatening gunshot wound.” Kennedy didn’t specify if it was Miles or Davis who had been shot, but in a video of the former basketball player being arrested, he didn’t appear to be wounded.

Both face a capital murder because allegedly firing into a vehicle is an enhancement to the murder charge, according to Kennedy. It has also not yet been confirmed which man allegedly pulled the trigger on the fatal rounds.

Darius Miles arrested on capital murder charge. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The arrest footage of Miles shows him crying and talking about loving someone. He was quickly whisked away and booked into jail.

Crimson Tide basketball player Darius Miles one of two men charged with capital murder in fatal shooting on The Strip early Sunday morning pic.twitter.com/wBWybat3Ni — Ryan Phillips (@JournoRyan) January 15, 2023

Make sure to keep checking back with OutKick as more details become available. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jamea Jonae Harris during this tragic time.