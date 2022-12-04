D.J. Uiagalelei Has A Decision To Make After Getting Benched And These Five(ish) Transfer Destinations Make Most Sense

Saturday’s ACC Championship game may have been DJ Uiagalelei’s final game with Clemson. Although nothing is definitive, there is a high probability that the Tigers’ starting quarterback will transfer after this season.

Uiagalelei was benched in favor of Cade Klubnik during the first half against North Carolina, which may have been the final nail in his metaphorical Clemson coffin. Klubnik went 10-of-11 for 149 yards and a touchdown in relief during the first half and put the No. 10-ranked Tigers up 24-10 at the break.

As a result, head coach Dabo Swinney announced that it would be the five-star freshman’s game the rest of the way. Uiagalelei did not return and Clemson went on to win 39-10.

Although Swinney could choose to go back to the junior in a bowl game, it appears to be Klubnik’s job to lose. At the very least, if not for the rest of this year, Klubnik would be the favorite to start next season.

DJ Uiagalelei’s future hangs in the balance.

Should Klubnik get the nod from here on out, Uiagalelei has a decision to make. He is on track to graduate early, as a junior, with two years of eligibility remaining.

Due to his academic standing, and the new transfer portal rules, Uiagalelei could transfer to a new program during the offseason without having to sit out a year. He could compete for a starting job in 2023 right away.

Uiagalelei, a former five-star prospect himself, came with high expectations. At 6-foot-4, 235(ish)-pounds, he was an absolute stud in high school.

Although his time at Clemson has been very up and down, he has been the subject of a lot of criticism. Spencer Rattler spoke to that notion after beating the Tigers last weekend.

Over the course of Uiagalelei’s Clemson career, he has completed 60% of his 855 pass attempts for 5,671 yards and 36 touchdowns with 17 interceptions. The California-native also added 913 yards and 15 touchdowns on 275 rushing attempts.

Needless to say, Uiagalelei can play. And should he choose to transfer, he would gain a lot of interest.

Potential transfer destinations for DJ Uiagalelei.

Although there is no telling where Uiagalelei would end up if he was to enter the portal, there are a few programs in particular that would make a lot of sense. Most of them are in the Pac-12.

——— UTAH UTES ———

The Utes were one of the 30 teams to offer Uiagalelei out of high school. While that isn’t saying much, the staff in Salt Lake City is almost identical to how it was in 2019. Cam Rising, aka ThiccBoi7, may make the jump to the NFL this offseason and they could be in search of a ready-to-play quarterback.

——— UCLA BRUINS ———

Right around the corner from where Uiagalelei grew up, the Bruins will need a quarterback next year with DTR off to the pros! Chip Kelly and staff did not offer him the first go around, probably because USC was so heavily in the mix and they already had their guy.

——— OREGON DUCKS ———

Bo Nix may or may not stick around. If he doesn’t, Dan Lanning has already proved he likes transfer quarterbacks and could like the idea of a battle between Uiagalelei and Ty Thompson.

——— WASHINGTON HUSKIES ———

If Michael Penix Jr. goes pro, Uiagalelei’s skillset would be an easy plug-and-play in that system.

——— LSU TIGERS ———

It feels like Jayden Daniels is headed to the NFL. Should that happen, Garrett Nussmeier is probably the guy in Baton Rogue next year. Walker Howard is also in town.

With that being said, Brian Kelly was personally victimized by Uiagalelei in 2020. Maybe that’s his quarterback kink.

——— AUBURN TIGERS ———

This is probably not going to happen and Robby Ashford could end up being very good, but Hugh Freeze is starting over on The Plains. Crazier things have happened.

F—k it, why not bring Uiagalelei to Alabama?