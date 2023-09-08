Deion Sanders: Love Him Or Hate Him, You’re Paying Attention To Colorado, So The Gamble Is Paying Off Early | Trey Wallace

Videos by OutKick

There’s no way Deion Sanders can win at Colorado, not with that roster turnover. Love him or hate him, most people are tuning in to see him succeed or fail, with that mindset just a week ago. What was once a joke has now turned into a ratings bonanza for television networks.

While some folks will sit at home on Saturday, hoping to see Nebraska give Deion Sanders his first loss at Colorado, others are infatuated with Coach Prime’s drive for success. Just like every other college football team or coach, it’s okay to cheer for the villain or hero. One of the biggest examples of this thought process over the last decade has been Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

But don’t act like you aren’t entertained.

FT. WORTH, TX – SEPTEMBER 02: Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Ft. Worth September 02, 2023. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

We spent the entire off-season wondering how many losses Colorado would have this season. Now, we’re combing over the schedule to decide how many times they could not end up winning. Crazy how one game can change the outlook or opinion. But, that’s all it is right now, just one game. Though it doesn’t mean opposing coaches didn’t take notice.

‘The Challenge Is Can They Keep It Up’

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t think the roster was deep enough with talent to win. They let it be known that teams should take them seriously” one Pac-12 assistant told OutKick. “Credit to the coaches for getting the most out of that roster in a short period of time. Now, the challenge is can they keep it up. We have tape of what they’re doing on both sides of the ball. But again, credit to those young men and the staff.

“Our jobs aren’t easy with veteran players, so having all of those new guys buy-in to what he’s preaching everyday in practice is a testament to his strategy. They’ll struggle against some teams, but that win was big for so many other factors, not just on the field.”

For folks to continue driving the television ratings up, Deion Sanders will continue playing the game. Whether it’s blaming reporters for not ‘believing’ in his process or telling players he was going to flip the roster once he arrived in Boulder, bringing his own luggage. He hasn’t changed his public persona, and I highly doubt he will this season.

Whether you believe it or not, this is who Deion Sanders is, and he won’t change for anybody, nor should he.

Captivated is probably the right word to use when describing what we witnessed between Colorado and TCU. There wasn’t a minute of the game that something wild wasn’t happening, whether it was on the field or sidelines. We couldn’t take out eyes off Travis Hunter, Dylan Edwards and Shedeur Sanders, they captivated us. A team full of transfers defied most of the college football world and defeated TCU in dramatic fashion.

Again, you might not like how outspoken he is, but you’ll be paying attention to the score on Saturday.

Whether it’s the inside look of his program through YouTube videos or his pregame speeches, followed by his theme music. Folks are enamored by the bright light of Colorado’s head coach. But if you were paying attention to the last few years at Jackson State, this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Sanders was outspoken for the Jackson, Mississippi community, sometimes taking it to uncomfortable levels for local leaders. But he wasn’t wrong in his fight to make Jackson State a household name, while also taking care of his players. Why do you think College Gameday decided to broadcast from an HBCU game? It wasn’t because they had a weak spot in their schedule. No, it was guys like Deion Sanders, Travis Hunter and the noise they were making in Mississippi.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks on the field before the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Colorado Buffaloes (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

This is the same approach he has taken in Boulder, with a lot of donor support behind him. The FOX network had a plan to broadcast the first two games of the season, while brining its kickoff show with them. This advertising is one of the reason’s why AD Rick George hired Sanders in the first place, to bring in the lights and cameras.

A program that won one game last season is now the main talking point in the early portion of the 2023 season, even with Alabama and Texas facing off this weekend. When was the last time something like this transpired?

Sure, you didn’t like his approach to the transfer portal, forcing a number of players out the door with different tactics. But it’s worked, just one game into the season. So whether you like him or not, all eyes are on the Colorado football program. When’s the last time we could say that?

Nebraska Game Could Set The Tone For Colorado’s Season

There’s no denying how important last week’s win over TCU was. It sent shockwaves around different offices in college football. Coaches who thought this team wouldn’t be a problem this season on their schedule, were now having analysts breakdown film for future matchups this season. Funny how one win will do that, besides the fact that nobody knew what to expect from the offense.

This weekend presents an opportunity for Colorado to take a further step in achieving its goal of making a bowl game. This was the first step for Deion Sanders, proving the doubters wrong in the process. We still have a ways to go before Sanders can take a victory lap on his scooter, but beating the Cornhuskers gets him closer.

Behind all the loud noises and television hits to promote the game and his program, there’s a coach that cares about his players. I mean, Deion was hyping up Travis Hunter for the Heisman Trophy during his halftime interview against TCU. He knows how to draw eyes, which has made him so successful outside the norm. Whether it’s an AFLAC commercial with Nick Saban, or is brash postgame press conference, Sanders is making noise.

Now, whether or not you like that is up to you. But I promise you one thing, Deion Sanders doesn’t care for your opinion on how he’s getting the job done. You don’t walk into a press conference and ask reporters if they now ‘believe’ in the process, if you don’t believe in what you’re selling.

Can you imagine Nick Saban walking into the postgame press conference after a win over Texas and asking the media if they ‘believe’ the dynasty is over now? No, we need different types of coaches in college football, because if everyone was the same, it’d get pretty boring.

So, root for Deion this weekend or hope Nebraska knocks him off the pedestal. Either way, you’re paying attention to Colorado football.

Colorado AD Rick George would have one thing to say: Mission accomplished.