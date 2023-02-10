Deion Sanders Angers Atheists, Shannon Sharpe Testy At LAX, Kay Adams Distracts Shams & The Nuclear Fallout Map

Videos by OutKick

Unlike Deion Sanders, we’ve made it through one week of Nightcaps and nobody – besides Gracie Hunt’s mom – has tried to cancel us.

More on Prime’s battle against the atheists in just a bit.

Yeah, in case that sentence didn’t give it away, you might as well just start your Friday evening with a double-shot of whiskey OR by double-fisting a couple Busch Lattes.

Doesn’t matter to me – although I do prescribe to the ‘Beer Before Liquor, Never Been Sicker’ theory, if that helps.

Anyway, where were we … oh yes, the first week of Nightcaps!

What a ride it’s been. We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve potentially avoided an all-out culture war with the owners of the Kansas City Chiefs days before the Super Bowl, and we’ve even mixed in a couple (almost) naked Tom Brady pictures.

I mean, it doesn’t get much more well-rounded than that.

As my terrible baseball coach used to tell me while coming to bat for my historically bad D-III college team, ‘Stay hot, kid!’

So let’s do just that on our way out. And if you stick around, I may even tell you just how bad we were.

Trust me, it’ll be worth the wait.

Think the angry atheist group would like Tim Tebow to join Deion Sanders at Colorado? (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

A bunch of atheists are angry that Deion Sanders prayed at Colorado

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: ‘Atheist Group Angry At (insert sport) Coach For Praying On Field.’

Yep, it’s a tale as old as time!

New Colorado coach Deion Sanders is the latest victim after the Freedom From Religious Foundation (FFRP) sent an ANGRY email to the school demanding Prime be punished after they found out he was praying with his players.

The audacity!

“It is our understanding that on December 20, 2022, a staff member led other staff members in a Christian prayer to start an official meeting,” the letter read. “More egregiously, on January 16, 2023, Coach Sanders directed a staff member to lead players and coaches in Christian prayer before a team meeting.”

Careful where you do stuff like that now, Deion Sanders! (Photo credit should read PAUL BUCK/AFP via Getty Images)

Classic. Even more classic was the fact that Colorado actually felt compelled to respond to these people, but it’s 2023, so you have to bend the knee.

And bend they did, telling the angry atheists that they met with Deion and explained to him the do’s and don’ts of speaking to the Lord at a public institution.

“Coach Sanders was very receptive to this training and came away from it with a better understanding of the University of Colorado’s policies and the requirements of the Establishment Clause,” the letter said.

Yeah, OK. I’m sure that’ll stop Deion Sanders from praying with his team.

Thanks for laying down the hammer, Colorado!

Shannon Sharpe filmed buying a dog at the airport

OK, that’s the one semi-serious thing for today. Frankly, these groups attack people all the time, but it was Deion Sanders, so, you know, obviously OutKick had to write it.

Anyway, let’s check in on Shannon Sharpe, who may or may not have bought a dog for $10K at LAX last week only to then get pissed when he spots a weirdo filming him.

Roll tape!

Fuck wrong wit dude just recording Unc Shannon sharpe like that? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LtlOr8JZtk — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 10, 2023

Hilarious reaction here from Shannon Sharpe.

“Why?” is such a simple yet funny line. And he’s right, by the way. Why are you filming Shannon Sharpe at the airport?

On the other hand, though … how do you NOT whip out the camera when you spot Shannon Sharpe purchasing a tiny dog at LAX and then casually walking away while whistling?

I mean, it’s sort of Social Media 101, isn’t it? Can’t pass up that opportunity.

Oh yeah, the $10K thing? I can’t confirm or deny that, but the original uploaders of the video say that’s what was going down. Frankly, I love to believe that Shannon Sharpe just casually bought a dog for $10K, so I’m going with it.

Here’s the full video for anyone who wants to watch Shannon Sharpe talk with the dog and it’s now-former owner for three minutes.

Woj beat Shams during NBA trade deadline, and the internet blames Kay Adams

From one TV personality to another, let’s check in on Kay Adams and NBA Insider Shams Charania.

The two (alleged) love birds are growing closer by the week, and they can’t stop shooting shots at one another during their TV hits.

Anyway, the internet thinks Shams’ newest love interest is distracting him from his day-job, which is literally just trying to pump out breaking news a tenth of a second quicker than ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

It’s grown into quite the battle over the years, and Shams had seemingly pulled ahead until Thursday’s deadline, when Woj finally grew a pair and punched back.

Trades broken this week:



11 — Woj

10 — Shams pic.twitter.com/r9EspJAIiQ — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 9, 2023

Huge win for Woj, and a tough look for Shams.

Internet Sleuths, of course, blamed OutKick star Kay Adams for distracting Shams during this pivotal moment, and that’s probably fair.

My guess is Shams is OK with that, though. I’m thinking he slept just fine last night.

Kay Adams got Shams unfocused smh https://t.co/wJk1ZdQzV0 — Eddie (@DepressedDETN) February 9, 2023

PS: I HATE the NBA. Hate it, hate it, hate it. For obvious reasons.

That being said, Shams breaking the news first that Patrick Beverley was being traded hours after Beverley jumped on the Woj train was laugh-out-loud funny.

Is there a worse dinner guest than Russell Wilson?

From a couple of “friends” who have surely shared a dinner or two over the past few months, to maybe the worst dinner guest of all-time: Russell Wilson.

In case you missed it, Wilson and wife Ciara met up with new Broncos coach Sean Payton for a pre-Super Bowl dinner Thursday night. Joe Montana was there, too!

Side note: for you John Candy fans reading this, bookmark this link and come back to it later. You’re welcome.

But first, back to Denver’s newest head coach-QB duo, who broke bread at a pop-up restaurant in Scottsdale.

New Broncos’ HC Sean Payton and QB Russell Wilson met up Thursday night for the first time since Payton took over as Denver’s coach. Payton and Wilson dined together – with Ciara, Joe Montana and Wheels Up CEO Kenny Dichter – at the Wheels Up Raos pop-up restaurant in Scottsdale,… https://t.co/moHzCxFZyx pic.twitter.com/RhNxoYwvFx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2023

I just can’t imagine a worse two hours. Seriously, I can’t.

I just picture Russ sitting there talking in his miserable Mr. Unliiiiiiiiimited voice the entire time, trying to convince Sean Payton that his Subway commercials weren’t all that bad and begging him not to take away his corner office and parking spot.

Also, no shot Russell Wilson got through all five courses without breaking out his airplane aerobics routine.

But hey, maybe they talked a little gambling? After all, Russ clearly knows his way around a craps table.

Russell Wilson looks like he’s having a great night at the casino!

Best places to live during Nuclear fallout

Talk about bringing the mood down on a Friday! I know, I’m sorry. But you’ll thank me later (hopefully you won’t have to, though).

In light of China sending a super secret spy balloon to the US of A last weekend, an old article started making the rounds showing the best and worst places to live if someone ever decided to send more than a balloon our way.

Look, it probably won’t happen, but we also just let an object you can buy at the Dollar Store successfully navigate the entire country before anyone noticed, so, you know, maybe we have our heads on a swivel for a bit?

Anyway, here’s the map, which was released back in 2002 but resurfaced this week. The black dots represent areas that were targeted in 2,000 warhead scenarios, while the purple triangles were targeted in 500.

You feeling good about home base after seeing this nuclear map?

Thoughts?

The main takeaway is a bit of a Catch-22, unfortunately.

The safer areas to live include parts of Idaho, Maine, northern California, and Oregon. The ‘uh-oh’ spots include Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming.

So, you putting your pride aside and choosing to live in Oregon and/or Maine to avoid nuclear fallout, or taking your chances and enjoying life in Montana?

Tough call.

There’s a little too much purple in the great state of Florida for this Floridian, too. Let’s work on that over the next two years, Gov. DeSantis.

We’re a red state!

Emptying the tank for the weekend

Before you dive into your Four Lokos ahead of a big Friday night (the good ones, not the fake ones they reintroduced to the market years ago), let’s empty the tank from everything we couldn’t get to this past week.

Buckle up, it’s rapid fire time!

Let’s start with this tennis player who treats his racket like I’m gonna treat my driver in about 18 hours.

And my 6-iron.

And my putter.

Great commentary here. They keep up with the twists and turns like absolute professionals. Love it.

Next, how about discovering this bad boy ahead of Super Bowl Sunday?

Lake Michigan Shipwreck Contains 280 barrels of whiskey from 1854https://t.co/oF2gaqiLgp — Aaron Caleb Fishbein (@mfbach) February 10, 2023

Apparently, some lucky diver stumbled upon this in Lake Michigan TEN YEARS AGO, and he just now received a permit to begin the recovery process.

The ship – called The Westmoreland – sunk during a storm on December 7, 1854, and is believed to contain $17 million worth of booze and gold.

Apparently, there are around 280 barrels of whiskey in that bad boy that have been aging like fine wine for over a century. Shockingly, the explorer who found them is mostly interested because he expects that whiskey collectors and distilleries will be interested in the resale value.

Gee, ya think?

Finally, let’s end this week with some Super Bowl talk. After all, it’s the last football game for seven months, which is maybe more depressing than the nuclear map you just looked at.

Go Birds!

Philadelphians are yelling GO BIRDS instead of “present” at jury duty roll call rn — day’ve (@cooldavidblaine) February 6, 2023

AND, go Chiefs … and Twins?

Patrick Mahomes with MLB pitcher – and father – Pat Mahomes.

That, for those who don’t know, is young Patrick Mahomes with father Pat Mahomes, who pitched 11 years in the big leagues and sported a 5.47 ERA.

Sounds like someone on my old college baseball team!

Oh yeah, back to that. We won two games my sophomore year, three games my junior year, and then two more on my way out as a senior.

But hey, I am seventh all-time on the career hits list with 93. Predictably, they spelled my name “Zak Dean” in the record book, which is pretty much perfect.

I’m not gonna tell you what school, though. Feel free to do your own digging and mock me over email.

Lord knows the Hunt family would love that.

Now let’s all go out and have one hell of a weekend before football ends and we’re all miserable.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Wanna join in and make fun of my terrible college baseball team? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.