Wait, Joe Montana Nearly Left The NFL To Join John Candy In Canada?

Hall of Famer Joe Montana almost went north of the border to play in the Canadian Football League thanks to the late John Candy.

Nope. That ain’t a typo!

What a way to start a Friday.

Back in the early-1990s, Candy – the Hall of Fame actor – was apparently trying to convince Montana – the Hall of Fame QB – to come join the Toronto Argonauts. Candy was once the co-owner of the CFL team.

Montana even told Rich Eisen things progressed so much that there were a few meetings between himself and Uncle Buck!

“He was trying to get me to go to Canada, they just didn’t have enough money,” Montana told Eisen, who then pressed Joe Cool on what would’ve happened had the funds been in the account.

“I might have been wearing an Argonaut uniform,” Montana then admitted.

Joe Montana and John Candy were nearly a thing! (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

John Candy and Joe Montana nearly linked up in the CFL

Well, I didn’t think I’d start my day by nearly rewriting the history book thanks to John Candy, but here we are.

Amazing. John Candy is on the Mount Rushmore of actors, and I don’t want to hear otherwise. Uncle Buck was the first PG-13 movie I watched growing up, and I still laugh out loud at it to this day.

Not a lot from back then holds up, but that sucker holds up.

Great Outdoors is incredible, Planes, Trains & Automobiles still gets me a little teary-eyed every single Thanksgiving, and Cool Runnings is criminally underrated. Shoot, his cameo in Home Alone is still one of the best parts of that movie.

Yes, I know I left a lot out (Blues Brothers!). Trust me, I could spend all day doing this, but I have to go write about other things, too.

Anyway, Montana and Candy are obviously linked to Super Bowl XXII when Montana famously pointed out Candy to his teammates while in the huddle before completing the game-winning drive over the Bengals.

Candy went on to become a part-owner of the Argonauts two years later and apparently nearly changed the course of history by signing Joe Montana.

Obviously it didn’t work and Montana was soon traded to the Chiefs, while Candy died of a heart attack at 43.

But I choose not to end this story on a sour note, because it’s a Friday and it’s not what John Candy would have wanted.

So here’s Uncle Buck telling Macaulay Culkin’s teacher to get her gross mole chopped off her face.