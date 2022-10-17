Deion Sanders may not be at Jackson State beyond this season. The 55-year-old NFL Hall of Famer made it very clear that he is listening to Power Five offers.

Sanders, who took over the Tigers program in 2020, has found immediate success in Mississippi. Jackson State went 4-3 in his first COVID-shortened season, which was a big improvement from the 4-8 record a year prior and has lost just two games in the two years since.

After losing just one regular season game to Louisiana-Monroe last year, Coach Prime’s team was shockingly upset in the Celebration Bowl, which is essentially the HBCU National Championship. That doesn’t look like it will be the case this fall.

Jackson State should not lose a game in 2022. The Tigers are rolling.

However, regardless of how Sanders and his team finish this season, he might not be there much longer. His short, but definitive track record of success has led him to be a top coaching candidate at many schools across the country— Georgia Tech and Auburn being the big two.

Deion Sanders made it very clear that he is open to other Power Five opportunities and is listening to job offers.

During an appearance of 60 Minutes, Sanders was asked whether he would entertain FBS coaching offers. He said that he would be a fool not to, but is not interested in NFL jobs.

His reasoning is unique, and Coach Prime says that a potential move wouldn’t just be about him. He is worried about his staff getting paid properly.

At an FCS program like Jackson State, Sanders says that his staff’s salaries do not measure up when compared to the rest of college football salaries. If he was to move to an SEC or ACC job, he would bring his assistant coaches with him, and they would see a significant pay bump.

If approached by a Power Five school, would Deion Sanders be receptive? “I’m going to have to entertain it. Straight up. I’d be a fool not to,” Sanders says, adding that his concern is for his assistants, who are underpaid by college football standards. https://t.co/idBPwvNnHl pic.twitter.com/ahRAQPAQmx — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 17, 2022

If Sanders’ reasoning for leaving is truly the case, it is rather selfless. Just like how he mows the practice field himself when the job didn’t get done right or on time.

Today I learned @DeionSanders mows on Thursdays @OutKickTNML. I need to send a stack of stickers his way. pic.twitter.com/n44MLRLNUf — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) October 17, 2022

However, Coach Prime has been very vocal about his time at Jackson State being bigger than football. He has often spoken about his desire to boost HBCU football, grow the Tigers program and build a culture that goes beyond the football field. If he was to leave, there would be some resentment.

Either way, Sanders is likely headed to the FBS level— whether this year or beyond. For him to say that he is “entertaining” Power Five jobs pretty much says it all, and it sounds like he is waiting for the right opportunity with the right money.