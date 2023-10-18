Dan Orlovsky Eats Like A Weirdo, Remembering Dennis Green, Deion And Kelce Hype’s Gone Too Far, Youngstown State’s Mady Aulbach And We Hit 2000!

**Other side note: This is two straight Wednesday’s where the Foo Fighters have made their way into Nightcaps. And that’s not a bad thing.

Orlovsky Does Ice Cream Right

End zone dimensions and Mentos might not be Dan’s strong suit, but at least the man knows ice cream.

Ahead of the Oregon – Washington game Saturday, Orlovsky voiced his opinion that “cookies and cream’s the best ice cream in the world.”

Ya know something? Orlovsky just might be right. I mean, you have your staples: vanilla and chocolate and those are in a league of their own. But when you start veering from the standard two, cookies and cream has to sit near the top. I’d say strawberry, mint chocolate chip, butter pecan and birthday cake are all up there as well.

Who’s saying no to cookies and cream? (Photo via Getty Images).

Do Orlovsky and I have it right? Is cookies and cream at or near the top of the mountain or are we overlooking one? Let me know via email: anthony.farris@outkick.com or tweet me @OhioAF.

Stop The Deion Sanders/Colorado/Travis Kelce Hype Already!

I’m exhausted. I have no dislike for Deion Sanders, Colorado, Travis Kelce or even Taylor Swift. But my god are all of the above testing my patience. It’s not entirely their fault. The media loves a good story and when they find one, they beat the hell out of it.

And all of the above have been beaten worse than a Kevin Porter Jr. date.

It probably doesn’t help that Deion, basically all of Colorado’s roster, and Travis&Taylor don’t exactly shy away from the spotlight.

That said, it’s gone too far. Way too far. I live in Ohio. For all you non-geography majors, that’s nowhere near Kansas City or Colorado. But, I walked into Dick’s Sporting Goods over the weekend and boom! – literally the first two displays to greet my eyes were of Coach Prime hoodies and Kelce t-shirt jerseys.

Coach Prime hoodies as soon as you walk in. (Photo courtesy of my iPhone).

Travis Kelce shirts in Ohio. (Photo courtesy of my iPhone).

Make it stop. Please, please, please make it stop.

But, not before Andy Reid tells Donovan McNabb (courtesy of OutKick) whether he’s a Swiftie.

Welcome, Mady Aulbach

Though I’m tired of seeing so much of the above merch, and Nightcaps readers likely are too, I’m confident no one will soon tire of Youngstown State University women’s hooper, Mady Aulbach.

Aulbach’s a fifth-year senior guard with 40 career starts for the Penguins who last season shot a Curry-like 86% from the charity stripe.

She also has more than 18,000 followers on Instagram and is part of WWE’s “Next in Line,” program. The program aligns with the NCAA’s NIL rules and benefits that student athletes are taking advantage of.

Fortunately for WWE, Mady appears to have obvious Diva potential.

In February, Aulbach talked about her potential post-hoops career future as a WWE superstar. She told WKBN.com: “It is a huge blessing. I’m super thankful and excited and I hope that it all works out to where I do get to do this and make some people proud or excited, or maybe make someone a fan of me that does love the WWE.”

Call it a hunch, but I don’t think Mady will have any issue drumming up a fan base.

NFL Flips Are All The Rage

Chances are Mady’s been spending her time alternating between practicing jumpers and suplexes, while NFL players are apparently spending time perfecting their plays and their aerials. Just this past weekend, we witnessed two NFL players – in full equipment – perform standing flips. Miami’s Tyreek Hill busted out a backflip after scoring a touchdown Sunday. And to make the flip even more impressive, he did so while holding a fan’s cell phone for the ideal selfie.

Tyreek Hill grabbed a phone from some dude after a 41-yard TD and did a back flip with the phone in his hand.



Need that video ASAP.



Tyreek Hill was penalized for doing it. pic.twitter.com/eX9LdRpj65 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 15, 2023

That this was penalized is a shame. If anything, he should’ve been rewarded bonus points. Tell the rest of the ‘phins not to bother with an extra point or two point conversion try. Just give Miami a few extra points for Hill’s ridiculously athletic move.

Not to be outdone, a Cleveland Browns player celebrated the team’s win over San Francisco with a victory formation flip of his own.

Browns player really did a back flip during Victory Formation. I’m dead 💀💀💀😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WtKJzSkK9g — rai money (@parlayraina) October 16, 2023

I love it. I’m all for it. Like the Wildcat, the Gritty and the Tush Push before it, here’s hoping NFL flips become a thing. Get this in Madden next fall. Do what’s right EA Sports.

We’ve (Me) Hit 2000

Go ahead and pour another glass of bubbly, we’ve got more celebrating to do. This masterpiece you’ve been scrolling through instead of working and/or while on the porcelain throne is momentous. Maybe not for you, but for me at least.

But there’s enough to go around, so let’s raise our glasses together.

This is my 2,000th published article on the fine, fine pages of OutKick. Have there been times where I’ve ghost-written an article or two…maybe. But as far as bylines appearing on stories go, this sucker is number 2k.

So celebrate me the same way you would Barry Sanders eclipsing 2,000 yards in 1997 or Derrick Henry in 2021. Obviously, we’re three workhorses who should be recognized accordingly.