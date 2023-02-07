Super Bowl Cookies With Kelce, Death Diving Is A Thing, Erin Andrews Bra Talk And Farts From The View

Videos by OutKick

Now that you're about to trade your khakis for Zubaz, let's fix you a nightcap.

Us OutKickers juggle Nightcaps writing duties. And for the next two days, I'll be tasked with penning what will likely be the most-clicked internet content since Pam and Tommy were boating in the buff.

If you don't know me, I'm an OutKick OG. I started here when COVID was still a thing.

But enough about that, let’s talk more about me. I’m one of only two people on the planet who can call themselves an OutKick fantasy football champion. An accolade many have suggested ranks somewhere between a Purple Heart and a Pulitzer. I don’t know. That’s not for me to decide, I just work here.

Most weeks, I handle the Britney Spears beat and fans having sex in stadiums. When either of those two topics make news, the OutKick bat signal is deployed and I grab my cape.

You’re welcome.

Now that the pleasantries are out of the way, let’s clang some glasses and make some bad decisions.

Mama Kelce’s Cookies Bring All The (Kelce) Boys To The Yard

Travis and Jason Kelce are brothers competing in the Super Bowl. First time you’re hearing that, right? Well, amid all the played out family bragging rights storylines, there was one cool moment from the Kelce crew at the league’s Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday. Donna Kelce, mother to Jason and Travis, showed up to the event with Tupperware containers full of homemade chocolate chip cookies for each of her boys. And who better to narrate a cookie delivery than “The Playmaker,” Michael Irvin…

Donna Kelce brought cookies to Super Bowl opening night pic.twitter.com/9GY8vt8DkC — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) February 7, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Dona Kelce’s chocolate chip cookies she made and packed for sons, Jason and Travis, for Super Bowl week: pic.twitter.com/GvMwYYe8ap — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) February 7, 2023

Death Diving Is A Thing Now

While you were busy snackin’ on cookies, a bunch of idiots in need of attention started a trend called “death diving.” It’s pretty much exactly as it sounds. People dive into water from extreme heights and hope not to die. And of course, they film it. Death Diving is now consider an extreme sport with professionals partaking on a regular basis. Per Fox News, “death diving” TikTok videos have garnered nearly 400 million views.

The joys of TikTok means you can come across absolutely insane foreign practices such as the Norwegian sport of dodsing, or death diving, where you basically belly flop into the water (but try to turn it into a dive in the last second). A marvel to watch (wait to the end) pic.twitter.com/SXc3t3aKm3 — Tom Knowles (@tkbeynon) December 22, 2022

Speaking of stupidly dangerous things AND the Super Bowl. Some Phoenix skyscrapers had an unexpected visitor this morning.

Seen a lot of crazy things at past Super Bowls.



This guy scaling a skyscraper in downtown Phoenix this morning tops them all. pic.twitter.com/ygSWbXupKL — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 7, 2023

Stay Thirsty My Friends

If you haven’t already done so, you’re going to want to grab another drink. There’s a good news/bad news scenario unfolding within the Real Housewives. Full disclosure, I’ve never seen an episode of the Real Housewives of wherever. But, from what I gather, it’s a bunch of bitchy women who spend a lot of money happily being filmed. And lip injections are as common as pubes on a nun.

Recently, Kelly Richards, part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills went on Instagram to show off her bikini. Bad news is – she’s apparently trying to make “double bikinis” a thing. So help me God if hotties start doubling up on swimsuits. This could be a disaster.

The good news? Even these double bikinis provide minimal coverage.

More good news. All is apparently well with JLo and Ben Affleck. Despite looking miserable at the Grammy’s, a little porno password (maybe), appears to have righted the Beniffer ship.

What did he say? pic.twitter.com/JrVt45eTwG — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) February 7, 2023

If You’ll Excuse Me, I Mustache You A Question

Alright, time to settle the debate. Give me professional sports’ best mustache of the ’80s. Is it Larry Legend, Sweetness, Donnie Baseball or someone else? Tweet me @OhioAF and let me know who’s worthy of selling the priciest mustache ride ticket.

And other question, what do we think of Natural Light’s new (old cans), yay or nay?

Did someone say #BeerCanAppreciationDay?



Grab a new Natty to celebrate pic.twitter.com/z8z6xMvdgX — Natural Light (@naturallight) January 24, 2023

Rod Beck just heard we were talking staches, and he’d like a word…

Erin Andrews And Charissa Thompson Talk Bras, Brah

Don’t ever let a wife or girlfriend tell you it’s weird that you and your friends sit around for hours quizzing one another on where certain mid-’90s pro athletes played their college ball. Just look at what the ladies are debating.

The real debate everyone needed answered… 🤔

OLD BRAS VS NEW BRAS

Give us your thoughts 👇@ErinAndrews @CharissaT @calmdownpodcast pic.twitter.com/rD0F47aFwZ — Calm Down with Erin and Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) February 6, 2023

‘The View’ Stinks

We can all agree The View stinks. That was never more apparent than last month when one of the five loudmouths dropped an on-air bomb that would get North Korea’s attention.

So who supplied the sulfur? My guess is Joy or Whoopi, but debate amongst yourselves.

The View: ON AIR FART💨 pic.twitter.com/mkPc98ZBgE — Fail Bros (@fail_bros) January 28, 2023

One of those ladies will have to refuel now that they’re out of gas. Wonder if they’ll go Air Force style?

Gassed up ladies from The View and an Air Force plane actually have something in common. They’re both worth a ton of money. That means they likely wouldn’t have much trouble paying court costs associated with a DUI. These ’80s media darlings probably can’t say the same.

We used to be a country 🇺🇸



Motorists in the 1980s react to DUI laws.pic.twitter.com/HMbKVk40nb — OutKick (@Outkick) February 7, 2023

Hangin’ With Hayley – Tom Brady Underwear Edition

If you don’t already know OutKick producer and TikTok extraordinaire, Hayley Caronia, you should. Hayley’s the resident TikTok guru around these parts and she had something to say about Tom Brady’s Monday thirst trap.

Hayley’s hitting the Waste Management Phoenix Open this week AND the Super Bowl. Unlike Tom’s drawers, she’ll provide plenty of coverage. Follow Hayley on Twitter @hayleycaronia.

That’s Nuts!

If you think you think you had a bad day, I promise you it could always be worse. You could be a raccoon minding his own business along a Georgia railroad when your nuts freeze to the tracks. That’s what happened to this fury guy when temps hit minus 12 overnight in the middle of January.

#racoon found with his nuts frozen to railroad tracks. Saved by a genuine hero. pic.twitter.com/KyxUIIIjLC — RØ (@rocam54) January 23, 2023

If all this chatter didn’t make you forget about the HR department questioning your browser history, be like Allie Rae, and have another.

Pleased to announce that I had a beer and now my attitude is better 😜🍻 pic.twitter.com/SCNNHaW2Fp — The Allie Rae ™ (@MrsAllieRae) January 26, 2023

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF