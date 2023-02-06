Ben Affleck Appeared So Miserable At The Grammys He Looked Ready To Cry

Videos by OutKick

Ben Affleck looked like he wanted to be anywhere else on the planet Sunday night than the Grammy Awards.

The star actor was in attendance with his wife Jennifer Lopez, and despite having a gorgeous woman with him, he looked less happy than the terrorists being baptized with freedom in Guantanamo Bay.

Ben Affleck goes viral for not looking happy during the Grammys. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In a viral clip of “The Town” star, he looked so miserable that it almost appeared Affleck might have been on the verge of tears.

You must really be having one hell of a bad time if even having Jennifer Lopez on your arm isn’t enough to put a smile on your face.

Ben Affleck is the 8-year-old dragged to a wedding, wants to go home and play video games pic.twitter.com/eSmuYW9BhY — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck wasn’t feeling the mood.

We need details on this situation like we need air in our lungs to breathe. Nothing about it really adds up.

Affleck was in attendance with Lopez (that’s a win), Chris Stapleton was jamming out (another win) but Affleck looked like he would rather jump out of a plane with a parachute that had a 50/50 shot of opening.

What is J Lo saying? Jlo and Ben Affleck at the #GRAMMYs Where are my lip readers at?! #jlo #BenAffleck pic.twitter.com/NVJt3yQpFL — A M A N D A (@BasicCaliBetch) February 6, 2023

Granted, it’s just a short clip, but it kind of says it all. That’s the kind of pain and agony you simply can’t fake or mask.

When it’s that overwhelming, it just seeps out. Was he being held hostage? Seriously, look at the photo below. Everyone is smiling and Affleck looks ready to start blinking Morse code.

Ben Affleck didn’t seem to have much fun at the Grammy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Put a smile on your face and enjoy the moment, Ben. Life is short. You might as well live it up while you can. Otherwise, you’re just going to keep getting roasted online.