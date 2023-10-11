Miley Cyrus Leaves SEC Coach Confused, UTEP Ready For Primetime, Remembering Tim Hardaway, Free Domino’s Pizza & Introducing Sam LaPorta’s Girlfriend

Quick aside, Top 3 NBA Hardaways:

Penny Hardaway

Tim Hardaway

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Now back to your regulalry scheduled Nightcaps.

As soon as I saw that UTEP was playing tonight I thought of Hardaway. And when I knew I wanted to hit the wayback machine and talk 1/3rd of “Run TMC,” I shot OutKick’s Dan Dakich a text asking about the UTEP two-step.

Most of you already know this, but prior to hosting Don’t @Me with Dan Dakich, our guy Dan was a standout for the Indiana Hoosiers. After his playing career, he spent more than two decades as college coach – including at Indiana – and remains a hoop head.

Dan Dakich played and coached at Indiana and gave me an incredible answer on Tim Hardaway. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images).

I knew he was familiar with Hardaway so I asked Dakich what was so unique/impressive about the UTEP two-step. Dakich responded like only he can:

“We (IU) kicked Tim Hardaway’s ass in the NCAA tournament in 1989. His move only worked against sorry ass NBA PLAYERS not IU hoopers!!!”

Dakich’s comment had me so fired up that I played my son one-on-one in the driveway shortly after. My two-step was lacking and I lost to a kid who literally has a broken hand. But that’s alright. He still has a bedtime and I get paid to write about pizza (we’ll get to that part eventually, I promise), so I’m still the big winner here.

Kirby Smart Has No Clue Who Miley Cyrus Is

From one legendary to coach to another we go, courtesy of Georgia’s Kirby Smart. Following Georgia’s dismantling of Kentucky, Smart admitted to reporters that he has no idea who Miley Cyrus is. And, I believe him.

When a reporter compared Georgia to a wrecking ball and then dropped a Miley Cyrus reference, Smart confusingly responded:

“I don’t know who Miley Cyrus is. What does she have to do with wrecking ball?” Smart then added, “I know Eric Church Wrecking Ball.”

Peak football coach here.



REPORTER: "Going back to your wrecking ball analogy, in my head i'm envisioning Miley Cyrus…"



KIRBY SMART: "I don't know who Miley Cyrus is? What does she have to do with a wrecking ball?…Huh?…I know Eric Church 'Wrecking Ball.'" pic.twitter.com/xLqHjCJIVy — Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) October 8, 2023

Church, by the way, sings “Like a Wrecking Ball.” Miley, of course, croons “Wrecking Ball.”

Kirby’s comment almost makes me root for Georgia.

How can anyone not know Miley Cyrus?. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage).

Maybe next week a media member can reference a different pop star and see if Smart is in the know. And if not, there’s always gonna be another mountain. Right, Miley?

Introducing Sam LaPorta’s Girlfriend Callie Dellinger

I’m willing to bet Smart’s heard of Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, but maybe not his girlfriend, Callie Dellinger. And that’s a shame. Dellinger is a former member of the Iowa Hawkeye rowing team and clearly has first team NFL WAG potential.

LaPorta’s showing out for the Lions – 25 receptions, three touchdowns – while Dellinger’s already made a name for herself on Instagram. She is, or was (no need to get into the details), a SoulCycle instructor and can now consider herself a card carrying member of the Nightcaps community.

Apparently the Motor City got two tight ends! Who knew?

Oh, and how sweet was this play on Sunday?

NFL Highlights (Week 5): Sam Laporta catches his second touchdown of the afternoon after the Detroit Lions open up the trick plays against the Carolina Panthers defense.#NFL #CARvsDET #SamLaporta pic.twitter.com/hK6Cuu7Unq — Justin David Kish • Sports Journalist (@JustinDavidKish) October 8, 2023

Just when you think Dan(tallica) Campbell can’t get any cooler, the Lions head coach dials up that beauty.

How About Some Free Domino’s Pizza?

Campbell probably knows how to dial up some Domino’s too. I mean, he’s the prototypical man’s man. No chance he’s going to waste his time ordering an IPA and a $30 honey sriracha pizza from some trendy spot with an owner who vapes. Nope. Campbell’s keeping it real and ordering Domino’s and having it delivered in 30 minutes or less and likely pairing it with a Bud Heavy.

I’ll hear no arguments against that vision.

Anyways, Campbell, and everyone else, should be pleased to know that Domino’s is offering a free “emergency pizza” to its customers.

In a new promotion, the pizza chain is giving a free medium pizza to customers in need of a pizza fix.

“Perhaps you burned dinner, the power went out or maybe your in-laws just dropped in without notice — whatever your emergency situation, Domino’s believes a free pizza can make anything better,” Kate Trumbull, Domino’s senior vice president and chief brand officer, said in a press release explaining the promotion.

Domino's releases new 'emergency pizza' program, offering customers a free medium pizza when most 'needed'https://t.co/coxWJRHcJE — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) October 10, 2023

To claim the free pizza, customers must sign up for Domino’s loyalty program and place an online order of $7.99 or more. Once they do, they’ve got a free “emergency pizza” coming their way between now and Feb. 11.

The only thing better than pizza, is free pizza. Sign me up.

Shania Twain And Foo Fighters Collab

If the free pizza isn’t enough to satisfy you, how about a collab of a handful of ’90s greats? And if you don’t like the ’90s, please see yourself out. Or just write me an angry email like the time a Nightcaps reader didn’t like my sarcasm or promotion of Diet Coke.

You can never be too careful around aspartame, ya know.

Where were we? Oh yeah, a little musician-meets-musicians at Austin City Limits, ’90s style.

During the weekend concert festival, Shania Twain hit the stage with the Foo Fighters. They performed the Foo’s hit song, “Best of You,” together to a surprised crowd.

Foo Fighters performed “Best of You” with Shania Twain at Austin City Limits pic.twitter.com/FNX9tyzBd0 — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) October 8, 2023

On Sunday, Twain took to X to share how much enjoyed performing with the rock legends: “This was one off the bucket list for me! Firstly thank you to @foofighters for inviting me on stage – you are all so generous and ridiculously cool. I am a huge rock fan.”

Not loving the red hair on Ms. Twain, but it’s always cool to see worlds collide. And the Foo Fighters can do no wrong in my opinion.

And I’ll tell ya what, Shania looked pretty comfortable up there. Almost as comfortable as she feels naked…

It’s Not Goodbye, It’s See You…Next Wednesday

Now here we sit with the gift of free pizza and a treasure chest of ’90s references. I’ve done my part, the rest is on you – at least until we converge in this space again next week. Till then, enjoy this side of internet crumbs, guaranteed to not spoil your dinner!

I’m not clairvoyant, but Bobby Salsa is definitely gonna be taking someone's finisher within about three minutes. pic.twitter.com/U9d4jV7kjt — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) August 17, 2023

These assholes look like they’re all being recruited by Mike Krzyzewski … pic.twitter.com/SkKjDXA0OO — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) September 30, 2023

