Hall Of Famer Tim Hardaway Says Bol Bol Is Better Than Rookie Victor Wembanyama

There’s been a lot of excitement around San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, however, one Hall of Famer says there’s already a better big man in the league: Bol Bol of the Phoenix Suns.

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway Sr. joined The Carton Show on FS1 to talk some hoops. The conversation drifted into a discussion about another Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton.

However, Hardaway brought up Bol, who the Suns signed over the summer after he was somewhat surprisingly waived by the Orlando Magic.

“A lot of people don’t understand about this signing of Bol Bol,” Hardaway said, per Larry Brown Sports. “To me, Bol Bol, a lot of people don’t know about him. I think he’s going to have a great chance out there to show what he can do.”

Bol Bol > Victor Wembanyama? 🤔



“Bol Bol has better physical talent in the NBA than Victor Wembanyama” — @HardawaySr pic.twitter.com/BlilM9gDwJ — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) July 20, 2023

“I think he’s better than Victor Wembanyama. Bol Bol has better physical talent and ready to play in the NBA right now than Victor is,” he said.

Of course, Craig Carton pointed out the somewhat obvious flaw in that argument: that Bol had a headstart in being NBA-ready. He already has parts of four seasons under his belt. In 123 games, the son of the late Manute Bol has averaged just over 6 points per game.

This goes to show how much pressure there is on Wembanyama. If he’s anything other than a complete, overwhelming success, there will be those who will want to say he’s a bust.

Not an enviable position to be in at all.

