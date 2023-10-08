WATCH: Detroit’s Razzle Dazzle Play Confirms These Aren’t Your Daddy’s Lions

Videos by OutKick

Look out, NFL: this year’s Detroit Lions are showing they’re nothing like the terrible iterations of years past.

In the waning minutes of the first half of their game against the Carolina Panthers, Lions defensive back Jerry Jacobs intercepted Bryce Young with Detroit holding a 21-7 lead. Exactly one play later, Detroit pulled out all the stops for a double-end-around play that got tight end Sam LaPorta wide open for his second touchdown.

The Lions led 28-10 at the time this was published, even without Jahymr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown out with injuries.

One trick play while up 14 doesn’t mean that a team is legit. But it’s a microcosm of what the mentality change and swagger the Lions play with that hasn’t always been present, especially over the past 15-20 years.

The Detroit Lions Are Among The NFL’s Top Contenders

Since 2000, Detroit had one of the most miserable stretches any franchise has ever seen. In those 22 years (not counting this one, since it isn’t complete) the Lions had:

3 – count ‘em – 3 winning seasons

Exactly 0 division titles

More 0-16 seasons (1) than playoff wins (0 in 3 games)

Aside from Calvin Johnson and Matthew Stafford, this team boasted no star power, was riddled in dysfunction, and couldn’t find a way to pick themselves up off the mat.

This year’s Detroit Lions look like they could beat anybody. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

But this year is different.

Head coach Dan Campbell’s philosophy has the Lions biting off kneecaps, spoiling the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl banner night, and currently sitting at the top of the NFC North. The confidence he exudes translates to his players, as evidenced by their offensive play calling and flawless execution.

These aren’t your daddy’s Lions. This Detroit squad is legit could make some noise when the playoffs roll around.