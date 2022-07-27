Content King Dan Campbell Does Up-Downs With Team During Practice

Content machine Dan Campbell is back and better than ever for the 2022 NFL season.

The Detroit Lions’ alpha (and that’s putting it lightly) head coach was videoed doing up-downs, with his wrists taped, with the entire team this morning during the Lions’ first training camp practice of the year.

Campbell, the former tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, is entering his second year at the helm in Detroit. The 46-year-old has become a fan (and media) favorite over the years, giving us endless soundbites, clips and visuals throughout the season.

Oh, you need a refresher? Our pleasure!

Here’s Campbell’s now infamous introductory press conference from last year where he gave us arguably the greatest soundbite in the history of head coaches:

There was also the time he said he wanted a pet lion. A real pet lion:

And then, of course, there was the time Campbell revealed to reporters his absolutely insane morning coffee routine, which includes TWO 20-ounce coffees and four espresso shots:

Now, we can (gladly) add Campbell’s up-down routine to this ever-growing list.

And don’t forget, the Lions will be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks this summer, which premieres next month.

Lions Coach Dan Campbell Calls Lack Of Primetime Games 'Awesome'
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on from the sidelines. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Who would’ve thought that a season of Hard Knocks with the DETROIT LIONS would be something we’re all collectively looking forward to?

Can’t wait to see what the #ContentKing has in store for us next!

 

Follow Zach on Twitter at @ZachDeanDBNJ

Dan CampbellDetroit LionsFeature postNFL

Written by Zach Dean

Zach grew up in Florida, lives in Florida, and will never leave Florida ... for obvious reasons. He's a reigning fantasy football league champion, knows everything there is to know about NASCAR, and once passed out (briefly!) during a lap around Daytona. He swears they were going 200 mph even though they clearly were not.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here