Content King Dan Campbell Does Up-Downs With Team During Practice

Content machine Dan Campbell is back and better than ever for the 2022 NFL season.

The Detroit Lions’ alpha (and that’s putting it lightly) head coach was videoed doing up-downs, with his wrists taped, with the entire team this morning during the Lions’ first training camp practice of the year.

Dan Campbell has the wrist tape on for up-downs this AM pic.twitter.com/DICDXMCahX — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) July 27, 2022

Campbell, the former tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, is entering his second year at the helm in Detroit. The 46-year-old has become a fan (and media) favorite over the years, giving us endless soundbites, clips and visuals throughout the season.

Oh, you need a refresher? Our pleasure!

Here’s Campbell’s now infamous introductory press conference from last year where he gave us arguably the greatest soundbite in the history of head coaches:

“We’re gonna kick you in the teeth. When you punch us back, we’re going to smile at you. When you knock us down, we’re gonna get up, and on the way up, we’re going to bite a kneecap off.” New @Lions coach Dan Campbell bringing the 🔥 at his introductory presser. 😳 pic.twitter.com/GKAoCgojZI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 21, 2021

There was also the time he said he wanted a pet lion. A real pet lion:

Dan Campbell wants to have a actual pet lion who follows him around this year at the team facilty, and he would feed him arm to it for a superbowl. Football guy @PardonMyTake pic.twitter.com/6bPjVzdvXG — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) May 17, 2021

And then, of course, there was the time Campbell revealed to reporters his absolutely insane morning coffee routine, which includes TWO 20-ounce coffees and four espresso shots:

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has a very intense coffee order. Are you ok, sir? (via @woodwardsports)pic.twitter.com/Mr6uftqrvw — Bally Sports (@BallySports) August 4, 2021

Now, we can (gladly) add Campbell’s up-down routine to this ever-growing list.

And don’t forget, the Lions will be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks this summer, which premieres next month.

Who would’ve thought that a season of Hard Knocks with the DETROIT LIONS would be something we’re all collectively looking forward to?

Can’t wait to see what the #ContentKing has in store for us next!

Follow Zach on Twitter at @ZachDeanDBNJ.