Take A Knee! Georgia Tech Defeats Miami On Last-Second Touchdown, After Atrocious Game Management By Mario Cristobal

Just when you thought you’ve seen the most embarrassing ending of a college football game, Miami told folks to hold its beer. Thanks to an absolute choke-job in the final minute of the game, the Hurricanes lost to Georgia Tech, and this one’s on Mario Cristobal.

Miami had fought back against a pesky Yellow Jackets team and had the 20-17 lead, only needing to take a few knees late in the fourth quarter with 35 seconds remaining. The game was over, as Georgia Tech was also out of timeouts, so all the Hurricanes had to do was run out the clock.

The problem with this scenario is that it was way too simple for Mario Cristobal, and for some reason decided to get fancy in the final minute. Well, Cristobal will be having nightmares about this play call, as the Hurricanes fumbled the ball after handing it off for a run.

All Miami had to do was take a knee and the game was over. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/bTxntSf2OH — OddsStack (@OddsStack) October 8, 2023

Again, the game was over, there was no reason to rush the ball. Following the game, Mario Cristobal mentioned regret over the call.

“Should’ve taken the timeout right there at the end,” Mario noted. “We can get the first down, talk about two-hands on the ball, but that’s not good enough, should’ve told him to take a knee. That’s it, fumbled the ball at the 25, they go 75 yards in two plays.”

So, as karma usually does, it came back to bite Miami in the rear end. Over the next 26 seconds, Georgia Tech would go 74 yards, with Haynes King hitting Christian Leary on a 44-yard touchdown in the final seconds.

I’ve seen some bad Miami losses, but that was downright embarrassing pic.twitter.com/u1eNcdfYc1 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 8, 2023

Not The First Time For Mario Cristobal, The Same At Oregon

This wasn’t the first time Mario Cristobal has been part of a game that has this type of ending. In 2018, while coaching Oregon, the Ducks were in a same spot. Leading Stanford 31-28 with 50 seconds remaining, with the Cardinals only having one timeout left, Cristobal decided to rush the ball, which looked a while lot like Saturday night.

2018. Mario Cristobal still hasn’t learned. UNREAL! pic.twitter.com/BElfY12cBs — wow that was crazy (@CowardlyDoggo) October 8, 2023

Stanford ended up winning the game in overtime 38-31, after capitalizing on the Oregon mistake with a game-tying field goal. So, once again, the unnecessary play-calling came back to catch up with Mario Cristobal, this time in Miami.

After entering this game ranked 17th in the country, Miami should certainly take a massive dive out of the Top-25 this week. But the bigger picture is geared around the Hurricanes suffering their first ACC loss of the season to Georgia Tech, which makes things interesting in the conference standings.

Mario Cristobal won’t be able to talk his way out of losing to a 19.5 point underdog, in that manner.