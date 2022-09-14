Erin Andrews Loves The Smell Of Tom Brady

Someone alert Gisele. Another woman’s been sniffing around Tom Brady. It’s Erin Andrews, and she likes the scent she’s picking up.

Andrews, a Fox NFL sideline reporter, has apparently been getting a whiff of the Buccaneers’ QB for years. Not that she’s complaining – nor is her husband (more on that later). After covering him for decades, Andrews made it clear that whether before, during, or after the game, Tom Brady doesn’t stink.

“I’ll say this about Tom, knowing Tom on and off the field, the guy always smells fantastic,” Andrews admitted during a recent appearance on Renee Paquette’s “Sessions” podcast.

ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 11: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the national anthem against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Brady Has The Smell Of A Winner

A seven-time Super Bowl champion, who may or may not be nearing divorce, Brady’s musk is so impressive, it has men wanting to copy his smell.

“I can say that because my husband is always like, ‘Did you smell this guy,’” Erin Andrews said of her husband. “He changes up his cologne, and I know this because it’s always a ‘Hey, can you find out what Tom’s wearing?’ Because it turns into a stocking stuffer for my husband.”

Props to Mr. Andrews (Jarrett Stoll), who’s apparently as secure in both his manhood and marriage, as anyone.

GLENDALE, AZ – OCTOBER 18: FoxSports sideline reporter Erin Andrews poses for a photo after an NFL regular season football game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 18, 2018, in Glendale, AZ. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Thanks To Erin Andrews, You Too, Can Smell Like Brady

Like any good reporter, Andrews sniffed out the details and uncovered what’s made Brady so nasally pleasing.

“At one point he was using a Tom Ford. “I know this because I gifted it to my husband,” Andrews added.

For all these years we’ve thought it was TB12 that made Brady so appealing. But now we know he’s actually just built Ford tough.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF