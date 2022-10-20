Nude Britney Spears Promotes ‘Movie Premiere’

Britney Spears sure knows how to promote a movie. And by the looks of things, her next film seems likely to be a box office hit. That’s because the pop singer is promoting the movie while fully nude.

No, this isn’t a Crossroads sequel. Spears will apparently be staring in “The Legislative Act Of My P*ssy,” coming to a theater near you.

No trailer needed.

And oh by the way, no such movie exists (that we know of), but that’s not keeping Spears from baring all in the name of a certain legislative act.

I have a premiere for a movie this week “THE LEGISLATIVE ACT OF MY PUSSY“ !!!! pic.twitter.com/WjhMoiybxO — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) October 19, 2022 Britney Spears fully nude. Photo c/o @britneyspears.

Spears Will Turn 41 In December

Let’s give credit where credit is due. Britney Spears is a red-blooded American who’s working her ass (and her clothes) off. She’s out here doing God’s work, promoting a movie that doesn’t even exist! We’ve got 20somethings sitting at home watching TikTok instead of going to work, while Spears is doing the heavy lifting.

And what about the A-Listers? Was Tom Cruise doing movie premiere flyovers in the buff to promote Top Gun: Maverick? Nope.

Have you come across Scarlett Johansson wearing nothing more than a red carpet? Didn’t think so.

More Than Movies

Spears, by the way, is doing more than just nude movie promotion. The “…Baby One More Time” singer is still dropping hit music. In late August, Spears and Elton John released a duet “Hold Me Closer,” that’s been a mainstay in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10.

Not a bad side gig for when you’re in between movies and premieres.

Britney Spears in her London hotel. c/o britneyspears/Instagram

Despite Britney’s decades worth of music success, don’t expect to catch the mother of two on tour again. When asked by Rolling Stone last month if she planned to take the stage again with any regularity, Spears responded matter of factly: “I’m pretty traumatized for life…and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point.”

Guess we’ll catch her at the movies.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF