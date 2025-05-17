A Toddler Has John Wilkes Booth-aphobia, Sofia Vergara Likes 'Em Loaded, And The Boss Spouts Off

There's a lot of news out there, so why not have a laugh about it?

Happy Saturday to you and yours, but before you kick back with a drink, how about getting up to speed on all the news you need to know from the week that was with the latest edition of The Punch-Up?

What a week it was. Sofia Vergara wants a dude with some serious coin, a toddler developed a fear of a certain actor/assassin who has been dead for 160 years, and Bruce Springsteen railed against President Trump while in Jolly Old England.

So, what do you say? Let’s get right into it!

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced that they will be giving out bobbleheads honoring the late rapper and Pittsburgh native Mac Miller. The team wanted to keep the bobbleheads, but they wanted too much money, so it was this or trade them to the Padres.

Bruce Springsteen went on a rant about President Trump during a show in Manchester, England this week. Fans said it was a bit much, but it was still better than having to listen to Springsteen music for three straight hours.

Sofia Vergara — who has an estimated net worth of around $180 million — says she’s looking for a man who makes more money than her. "How would you feel about a dozen or so step-children?" Elon Musk asked.

The NFL is discussing plans to allow players under contract to compete in the flag football event at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Once approved, Team USA will immediately be awarded a gold medal.

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson will drive Tom Brady around the track in a two-seater IndyCar ahead of the Indianapolis 500. The opportunity was offered to his old coach, Bill Belichick, but there wasn’t enough room in the back of the two-seater to also squeeze in Jordon Hudson.

Saudi Arabia rolled out a McDonald’s food truck for President Donald Trump’s first visit to the country during his second term. In other news, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has just announced a trip to Saudi Arabia.

…

Got all of that?

Excellent. See you back here next week!