Bruce Springsteen Has Meltdown Over Trump, Trashes Him To European Audience

Bruce Springsteen ripped President Trump and his Administration with harsh words during a recent concert appearance overseas.

The 75-year-old Jersey rocker has always leaned left. This time it was way over the top. He didn't hold back, and came across as pandering to the European crowd. It'd be interesting to see if Bruce would dare say the same thing here.

‘TREASONOUS TRUMP’

"In my home, the America I love — the America I’ve written about that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years — is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration," Springsteen shouted to his Manchester audience on Wednesday night.

"The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock 'n’ roll in dangerous times," the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris supporting musician continued. "Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American spirit to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism," added Springsteen.

"The last check on power, after the checks and balances of government have failed, are the people — you and me. It’s in the union of people around a common set of values. Now that’s all that stands between democracy and authoritarianism. So at the end of the day, all we’ve really got is each other," he continued.

SPRINGSTEEN'S RANT CAME WHILE HE WAS PERFORMING IN ENGLAND

Throughout the years, Springsteen has criticized Trump - both while he was in and out of office, frequently calling him one of the "most dangerous Presidents of [his] lifetime." On Wednesday, ‘The Boss’ would go on to chastise the Trump Administration for "abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedom." One of the biggest dictators this world has to offer would be in China, Bruce, no? Tell me who has been as tough on China as Trump has? Or Iran?

SPRINGSTEEN'S SASSY SPEECH

I always find it rather humorous when celebrities go overseas and have all these things to say, as if they're talking at their own political convention in front of their own echo chamber. Or if you're Rosie O'Donnell, ranting away on Zooms as she's tucked away in Ireland somewhere looking more and more like an Irish potato.

There are plenty of Republicans, conservatives, Independents, Democrats, liberals and more that love Bruce Springsteen's music and have followed him for decades. Springsteen's iconic "The Rising" song even became a staple of resilience, fortitude and literally a proud display for rising up from the ashes after the September 11th attacks, and many Republicans proudly sing its lyrics still to this day.

It's unclear if Springsteen is essentially saying the heck with it and is going to just start going full-on political at his shows as he gets up there in age and battles some health issues, or if he was just trying to come across as his holier-than-thou self in Manchester. I'm curious if he will edit his comments when he plays both Red and Blue states here in America on his next tour.

I'm not quite sure those stadiums that belt out the National Anthem during NFL football every week, which are full of plenty of blue-collar workers Bruce claims to be the voice for, would take too kindly to his Manchester comments if they were said here - be it in Philadelphia or in Dallas.

