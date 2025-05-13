Exiled Lunatic Rosie O'Donnell Melts Down From Ireland Over 'Rigged' Election & ICE Deportations

With the years ticking off her miserable life, Rosie O'Donnell is now ranting on TikTok over Donald Trump stealing the 2024 election and seemingly threatening ICE agents.

In a nearly 10-minute rambling bitch session from her Airbnb in Ireland, the comedian dropped some of her biggest jokes Monday including a bit on how Trump stole the election from Dementia Joe. "It's very obvious that it was," O'Donnell says of her claim that the election was stolen.

"If he admits one more time that the election was rigged. I mean, why is he allowed to admit this over and over again and no one does anything about it," a clearly unwell Rosie rambled.

"He keeps saying it because he has some form of dementia or something that he can't help but tell on himself or what he's done as he's has always. Or he puts it on someone else exactly what he has done."

Get some fresh Irish air, Rosie. This seems to be sucking the life out of you.

"It's all very, very overwhelming and I can't even begin to talk about the ICE raids," she added.

Is Rosie having buyer's remorse on her move to Ireland to escape Trump's wrath?

Get a load of this, Rosie claims people are saying she's looking better since moving.

"It's better than I ever could've imagined," Rosie says of her new life since moving out of California. "I have not one regret. There has never been a moment where I said, oh, I should've stayed. I've very, very glad I left before the inauguration and didn't have to watch or participate in the facade of that."

No shocker there, Rosie. How about your mental health with this whole Trump thing. We're convinced you're not doing well.

"I talked to my psycho farm guy from New York — I've been using trazodone to sleep. Trazodone is not really a sleeping aid. It's a depression medication usually for people who are addicted to something. That's what I read online. I'm not addicted to anything and, uh, well I was, sugar, but that's over. Thank you Mounjaro.

"I'm a full supporter and champion of Mounjaro."

Trump told reporters on Monday that he has a "neurotic" and rich friend who prefers to get a "fat shot" while overseas because it's cheaper than in the United States. Was he secretly talking about Rosie in Ireland ? Is it possible these two have a love-hate relationship to the point where she just can't admit that these two are actually not on horrible terms?

We'll have to see. Rosie is tight-lipped on this one.

Meanwhile, we learned there's been another shift in her life in Ireland where the drug laws aren't nearly as Lib as they are in California. Pot isn't legal which put Rosie in a tough spot.

"I was there where it's legal for four years and I'd been doing it for awhile and it's illegal here and I didn't want to do it anymore," she now claims while noting her lack of pot has had benefits. "I have so much more energy. I like my life better without it."